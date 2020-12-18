Gabi Young to Lead Diaper Bank of Arizona of Central Arizona

Gabi Young

Gabi Young, current Director of Community Outreach for Diaper Bank of Central Arizona, will take over the role of President of the organization beginning January 1.

Young has been involved with the Diaper Bank for the past four years and said she is passionate about helping families find the resources they need to thrive. Ginger Clayton, the Founder and current President of the Bank, will continue to serve on the organization’s board of directors.

The Diaper Bank of Central Arizona is the only diaper bank that serves the Phoenix Metro area. It partners with 28 nonprofit agencies to provide hundreds of thousands of diapers per year to children and seniors.

This year, the Diaper Bank has distributed over 615,000 diapers and 226,000 wipes to its partner agencies.

While the Diaper Bank team is proud of this accomplishment, Young said she knows the need is far outpacing what they are able to provide.

“Since the pandemic began, we have seen a surge in families across the community looking for help acquiring basic needs,” she said. “I cannot tell you how many families I have spoken to that have lost work this year. They are having to make very serious decisions about whether to buy food, pay utilities, or buy diapers. The economic ramifications from COVID-19 will remain a very real burden for many families well into 2021. We are hoping to get a boost to year-end donations so that we can head into next year ready to distribute even more diapers than we did this year.”

diaperbankaz.org