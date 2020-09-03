Furnishing Dignity Sets Up 700th Household for Families in Need

The 700th Valley home to benefit from Furnishing Dignity.

A Valley family traded bare floors for real beds on September 2 as Furnishing Dignity celebrated assisting its 700th household.

Furnishing Dignity serves individuals and families moving out of homelessness and foster kids transitioning into their own apartments. The 501(c)(3) charity provides essential home furnishings, including beds, dressers, tables, sofas, and small kitchen appliances. The new and gently-used furnishings are free to the recipients, and volunteer moving teams set up the household.

Ahwatukee moms Joyce Petrowski and Anita Buckel founded Furnishing Dignity in 2014 after discovering a gap in existing community services.

The 700th family is a couple with seven young kids. Another Valley charity helped the family get a house in 2020, but they were unable to afford furniture. The family has struggled with homelessness for the last few years from a job loss. They are now working full-time and ready to start thriving in their new home.

“We are so thrilled to be able to assist this family on their path to self-sufficiency,” Petrowski said. “Having a furnished home with new beds for everyone will have a positive impact on their future.”

furnishingdignity.org