Fun in the Sun!

The weather is beginning to heat up and summer is just around the corner. Time to get ready for a pool, beach or lake day. Here are a few items that will help jump-start your summer, many of which can be found locally.

Bon Voyage Canvas Bag

Sand Custom Designs, $38

sandcustomdesigns.com

Cute and with meaning? Sand Custom Designs supports women and strives to make a positive difference in the world. The Bon Voyage Canvas Tote is an essential, but there are many different bags to choose from. This one is made of heavyweight canvas with genuine leather straps and endless durability, making it a perfect everyday tote, weekend tote or beach bag! A portion of sales will be sent to India, where they benefit a local school educating women.

Straw Hat with Black Ribbon

Alixandra Collections, $48

shopalix.com

I don’t know about you, but I love a great hat. Protect your hair and face with this darling straw hat from Alixandra Collections. It is perfectly fashionable by the pool or paired with a flowing summer dress.

Barcelona Dress by L*SPACE

Revolve, $139

revolve.com

A dress that pairs as a coverup or a daytime dress? Sign me up! The Barcelona Dress by L*Space is from California-based designer Monica Wise. Her pieces are fashion-forward, offering modern designs in luxurious materials that are sophisticated, but also beach-appropriate. This dress is unlined with wrap-waist detail, making it flattering for all body types. It comes in black and white, offering that perfect breezy look we all love.

There are many local boutiques to support with fabulous summer finds as we venture into vacation planning and swimsuit season. Here are a few we love: Garage – garageboutique.com // Muse Apparel – shopatmuse.com // Alixandra Collections – shopalix.com // Vida Moulin – vidamoulin.com. Shop local AZ!