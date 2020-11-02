Fulton Homes Reimagines its School Salute Program for 2020-2021 School Year

Even though many schools have transitioned to remote learning, Fulton Homes is continuing its annual School Salute program to encourage students to continue developing their love of music.

Held in partnership with 94.5 KOOL FM, the program this year will encourage students to make a solo music contribution for the chance to win individual prizes that will help foster their love of music, and make continuing their musical education even easier as they navigate the challenges of remote learning.

“We wanted to continue the tradition of highlighting the best musical talent our local schools have to offer,” said Fulton Homes CEO Doug Fulton. “Since learning has moved online, we decided to put a new spin on the program by giving individual students the opportunity to show us what they’ve got.”

Entering its 10th consecutive year, the program is taking on a new appearance this year. In the past, the program has encouraged students to show support for our troops and show off their talent by submitting group renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The biggest change to School Salute this year is that students will now channel their own creativity and submit solo renditions of the National Anthem. Each week, a featured performer will have their music played on air every day at noon.

The young musician will also win a $250 gift card that can be applied toward lessons, a new instrument or an instrument rental from either Milano Music Center or Guitar Center.

Winners will be honored in a virtual ceremony and check presentations. Entrants must be individuals, 14 years of age or older, who attend a public or private school in grades 6-12, and located in Maricopa or Pinal County.

Submissions will be uploaded via 94.5 KOOL FM website and reviewed by a panel of judges. Visit 94.5 KOOL FM website at www.koolradio.com for full guidelines.

The School Salute program will run from August 2020 to May 2021. To listen to the performers play the National Anthem, tune into 94.5 KOOL FM every day at noon.

www.fultonhomes.com