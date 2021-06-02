Frontdoors Media Acquires The Red Book, azredbook.com and The Red Book Magazine

Mac Perlich, CEO and Publisher of ON Media, and Andrea Tyler Evans, Publisher of Frontdoors Media

Transaction Adds Prominent Valley Luxury Brand to Frontdoors Media Portfolio

Frontdoors Media, a Phoenix-based publishing and multimedia company, has acquired The Red Book, azredbook.com and The Red Book Magazine from local publishing company ON Media.

The Red Book and its related products will be integrated into the Frontdoors Media family of products over the course of the next few months. The agreement is part of a multi-year partnership between the two companies.

The move significantly expands Frontdoors Media’s reach and integrates the company into the luxury publication market. Frontdoors Media has a combined circulation of 50,000 print and digital subscribers for its Frontdoors Magazine, Arizona Tax Credit Giving Guide, FrontdoorsTV and weekly newsletter products as well as frontdoorsmedia.com.

The acquisition provides ON Media, a 45-year-old locally owned publishing company, an opportunity to focus on its broad portfolio of products specific to the arts and travel. ON Media publishes programs for more than 30 venues and arts organizations in Arizona. In addition, it publishes WHERE ARIZONA GuestBook and WHERE TRAVELER monthly magazine targeting visitors to Arizona and hotel concierges throughout the state.

The transaction includes a joint sales agreement where the ON Media sales team will market Frontdoors Media and Red Book products in partnership with the Frontdoors Media team.

“We are excited about the opportunity to add The Red Book and its suite of products to Frontdoors Media, and we are grateful to Mac and Russ Perlich for the opportunity to shepherd the brand into the future,” said Andrea Tyler Evans, Publisher of Frontdoors Media. “We look forward to continuing to work with ON Media in the future and create a win-win situation not only for our companies, but for the community as a whole.”

Evans said that Frontdoors Media will continue to publish The Red Book social directory as a stand-alone publication, while enhancing its overall value proposition to both members of the directory and advertisers. The 2022 edition of The Red Book is currently in production and will be available in October, with presales now available at azredbook.com.

Evans said that The Red Book Magazine and azredbook.com will be integrated into Frontdoors Magazine and frontdoorsmedia.com respectively, with the newly revamped magazine and website debuting later this summer.

Mac Perlich, CEO and Publisher of ON Media, said the timing was ideal for a transition in ownership of the Red Book brand and the transition aligns closely with ON Media’s long-term planning and goals.

“In 1993, Jacquie Dorrance, Nancy White and the late Carol Waldrup created The Red Book as a tool to bring leaders, community members and causes together,” Perlich said. “ON Media was honored to build upon the work they started when we acquired The Red Book in 2016. With the incredible Cindy Miller as editor, we grew and enhanced The Red Book as well as the website and newsletter. The addition of a direct-mail, luxury magazine enriched the mission of the Red Book products.

“It has been an honor to continue and to have enriched The Red Book,” Perlich said. “We believe that the Evans’ and Frontdoors Media are the perfect fit to build upon what was begun 30 years ago.”

Andrea Tyler Evans is co-owner of Frontdoors Media with her husband Tom Evans, a partner at Phoenix-based ON Advertising, which is not related to ON Media.

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live. Frontdoors Media publishes Frontdoors Magazine, the Arizona Tax Credit Giving Guide and frontdoorsmedia.com and hosts the Society of Chairs gala. For more information, visit www.frontdoorsmedia.com.

Founded in 1976, ON Media supports the arts, nonprofits, tourism and the golf industry with highest quality publications that reflect Arizona’s vibrant quality of life. Its publications engage discerning readers and enhance their experience – optimizing participation. Each publication presents an opportunity to connect brands with their audience. For more information, visit www.onmediaaz.com.