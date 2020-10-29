Frontdoors 2020-2021 Tax Credit Giving Guide presented by Eide Bailly

Frontdoors Media is pleased to present the 2020-2021 Tax Credit Giving Guide, including organizations that are eligible for the state of Arizona tax credits:

• Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organizations, a catch-all for a broad swath of nonprofits. Limits are $400 for individuals and $800 for married couples.

• Qualifying Foster Care Organizations, with limits of $500 for individuals and $1,000 for married couples.

• Public School Tax Credit Organizations, with limits of $200 and $400.

• Private School Tuition Organizations, for which limits increased this year to $569 for individuals and $1,138 for couples.

• Certified School Tuition Organizations — who may receive your contribution if you’ve already maxed out the Private School Tuition Organization credit first) — for which limits increased to $566 individually and $1,131 for married couples.

Each of the charities and organizations listed below is qualified to receive tax credit contributions. Simply click on the links below to donate to each organization.

Umbrella Organizations

AZ Tax Credit Funds allows donors to go to one easy-to-use location to make all of their tax credit donations.

AZ Tax Credit Funds makes it simple for donors to review and understand the missions of the qualifying organizations to choose from. Once an organization has been selected, AZ Tax Credit Funds makes it easy for donors to make their donations and provides the support documents needed for tax purposes. Donors can donate to any QCO, QFCO or school directly from one location, simplifying the entire tax credit donation process.

aztaxcreditfunds.com

Executive Council Charities’ mission is to support charity organizations focused on helping youth in our community overcome adversity and reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

Support Arizona Youth (SAY) is the annual campaign for Executive Council Charities (ECC), an umbrella organization for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. Through SAY, donors can take advantage of the tax credit for both qualified charities and foster care charities and choose either “Highest Need,” to have the most significant impact among our 50 featured charities, or indicate a preference for any specific qualified charity. Not only are 100 percent of the funds forwarded along to benefit vital programs at these charities, but ECC also covers credit card processing fees.

www.SupportArizonaYouth.org Tax Code: 20726

Valley of the Sun United Way since 1925, has unified diverse partners, donors, businesses, nonprofits, government and faith-based communities to build a stronger Valley for us all.

United Way and our partners help provide snack packs for students in food-insecure homes, train after-school program employees to mentor students, and help adults find jobs. Over the last year, 79,205 kids received Breakfast in the Classroom, 7,000 children received School Readiness Kits, and 4,058 adults obtained employment.

vsuw.org/taxcredit Tax Code: 20726

Qualified Foster Care Charities

Agape Adoption Agency of Arizona is a Phoenix-based agency with a passion for empowering positive outcomes for children and families.

Agape’s qualified, caring staff helps families create bridges from where they are today to the safe, healthy future they envision for themselves and their communities. As a nonprofit, faith-based agency, Agape provides foster care licensing, case aide and parent aide services, and adoption certification services in a cooperative environment focused on meeting clients’ needs. When it comes down to it, few things so directly make a difference for children and families as a donation. Agape maximizes your giving to provide life-skill training for birth parents and financial support for fostering parents by delivering excellent, personalized services to families throughout Maricopa and Pinal counties.

idirectmytax.com Tax Code: 10031

Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK) purpose is to provide safe and stable relationships for children in foster care. AASK connects children with foster families, adoptive families, siblings, kin and adult mentors.

Tax credit gifts help us match caring adult mentors with foster youths placed in group homes and shelters, reunite brothers and sisters separated by foster care, and support grandparents and other kin when they take emergency placement of children. As a foster care agency, we raise funds for those programs not already funded by the state: mentoring, sibling connections and services for unlicensed kin.

aask-az.org/donation Tax Code: 10026

Arizona Association for Foster and Adoptive Parents. By families, for families supporting kinship, foster and adoptive families.

The Arizona Association for Foster and Adoptive Parents was founded in 2003 to support, empower and educate the state’s foster, adoptive and kinship families. Our motto is “by families, for families.” Every year, we put together events and activities that bring together children and families for fun and support. In 2021, we’re planning a back-to-school shoe giveaway, spring and fall picnics, swim parties, family camp and the Recycle Your Bicycle program for the holidays. Here’s how your donation helps children and families: $1,000 sends 20 children back to school with NEW shoes. $500 buys parts to recycle 20 bicycles for children in foster care during the holidays.

atcf.azafap.org Tax Code: 10008

Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation provides social, athletic and educational activities for children in foster care in Arizona, offering them quality experiences while they live through challenging circumstances.

AFFCF is dedicated to giving children in foster care in Arizona the opportunity for “normal” childhoods and preparing them for successful adulthoods through programming and scholarships. We need the community’s help to continue this vital work for the more than 13,000 children currently in foster care in Arizona. To date, AFFCF has made 50,580 awards totaling more than $10.6 million to children in foster care. These funds go toward assistance in school, music or dance lessons or sports equipment to ensure each child in foster care in Arizona experiences the kind of childhood every child deserves.

affcf.org/give/ Tax Code: 10023

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale enables young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

At no charge for children in foster care, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale provides unrivaled programming and a vital source of stability that helps kids avoid risky behaviors and overcome challenges. We know how important it is for kids to have a safe place to have fun, build positive relationships, learn new things and be supported. But we do more than that. We provide homework help, and art, and tech, and science, and exercise, and mentoring, and hopes and dreams, and on and on. We do whatever it takes to help kids succeed.

bgcs.org/donate-taxcredit/ Tax Code: 10050

Catholic Charities Community Services provides education and certification for foster families to find stable, loving homes for foster children of all ages in Arizona while also helping at-risk youth, vulnerable children, families and more.

Tax credit contributions will assist children and families in programs across central and northern Arizona, particularly where needed most. If an investor would prefer to designate his/her contribution toward one of our 20+ programs in seven counties, he or she can include designation instructions using the drop-down menu on our website or let us know via e-mail, mail or phone.

catholiccharitiesaz.org/taxcredit Tax Code: 10000

Child Crisis Arizona provides emergency shelter, foster care, adoption, counseling, early education and parenting support services all focused on our vision of “Safe Kids … Strong Families.”

Every single child matters and deserves a home free from abuse and neglect. Last year, we provided 79,875 nights of safety for 627 children through emergency placement services. The foster care and adoption program is committed to helping children in out-of-home care by licensing and certifying parents who want to give a child a safe, loving home. Your tax credit donation will protect children in need of emergency placement services and expand programs, giving more children a forever home.

childcrisisaz.org Tax Code: 10012

Free Arts For Abused Children of Arizona transforms children’s trauma to resilience through the arts — volunteer mentors and artists create a safe environment where children can express themselves, acquire skills, develop self-efficacy and build hope.

“Free Arts helped me get some important things off my chest. I felt welcome, comforted in expressing myself,” said Anna, a program participant. When you donate to Free Arts, you contribute to our annual efforts to serve 8,000 Arizona children residing in foster care and homeless shelters. Trauma, including abuse and homelessness, can cause major changes to the brains and bodies of developing children. By participating in activities that combine the arts and mentoring, these children build resilience to help overcome their past trauma and move into a positive future.

freeartsaz.org/donate Tax Code: 10015

Generation Justice works to mend the child protection system and bring a permanent end to innocent children enduring violence.

Generation Justice provides free legal representation on behalf of abandoned, abused and trafficked children. We work in legislatures and courtrooms to mend the broken child protection system, so these children have the families they need and the justice they deserve. Your donation will change the lives of generations to come.

genjustice.org/donate/tax-credit Tax Code: 10053

Hope & A Future serves abused and neglected children in the Arizona foster care system by helping them reach their potential and achieve their dreams.

Hope & A Future is entering its 16th year supporting Arizona foster kids 7 to 21 years of age. We receive no government funding and operate entirely through donations and the Foster Care Tax Credit. Sixty-seven percent of foster kids drop out of high school and only 3 percent ever graduate from college. Your donation allows us to form relationship-based connections through our summer camps, life-skills training, mentoring, tutoring and educational scholarships. Through these programs, we improve foster kids’ long-term outcomes by offering them hope and a brighter future.

azhope.com Tax Code: 10021

OCJ Kids provides essential resources, mentors and group activities to children within Arizona’s foster care system.

Currently, more than 900 children enter foster care every month. Arizona Tax Credit funds allow OCJ Kids to provide essential resources such as pajamas, diapers, wipes, bottles and formula to caseworkers as children are removed from dangerous and neglectful situations. Cuddle Bags are provided to children as they enter foster care to ease the trauma of this transition. Cuddle Bags include a blanket, teddy bear, water bottle, snacks, overnight hygiene, etc. As children journey through the foster care system, particularly those living in foster group homes, OCJ Kids is there. We provide services and resources from the time they enter care until they age out or move to permanency.

ocjkids.org/donate Tax Code: 10018

RISE Arizona Family Services mission is to create opportunities for and with people.

RISE Arizona Family Services, LLC, is a division of RISE Services, Inc. that specializes in finding and supporting loving and caring families for children in need of foster and or adoptive homes for the children in DCS custody in Arizona. We also provide parent aide services for parents who have children in DCS custody, family preservation services for families to help them maintain their children in their family home, and child and adult developmental homes for children and adults with disabilities. Your tax credit contributions will help us provide these services and create more opportunities for these children, families and teams.

riseservicesinc.org/services/arizona Tax Code: 11060

Arizona Qualified Charities

Ability360 Sports and Fitness Center is a 45,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility built with purpose and intention for people of all ages with disabilities and their families.

Ability360 continues a tradition of providing empowering programs for people with all disabilities. We offer and promote programs to enable people with disabilities to take personal responsibility so that they can achieve or continue independent lifestyles within the community. The Sports & Fitness Center offers a wide variety of amenities to help our members achieve health and fitness goals, including a fitness center with accessible weight machines, an aquatic area equipped with lifts and elevators, accessible locker rooms and more. Providing much-needed scholarships to members of all ages during these trying times will enable us to continue our mission.

Ability360.org/donate Tax Code: 20090



The ALS Association Arizona Chapter upholds their vision of creating a world without ALS by advocating for and empowering people affected by ALS throughout Arizona to live their lives to the fullest.

ALS is a horrific disease that creates isolation, fear, loss of independence, caregiver burden and financial hardships — and there is no cure. By supporting The ALS Association Arizona Chapter, you allow us to continue providing free, local programs and services that help patients and families manage this disease with dignity and hope. Our Durable Medical Equipment Program is a vital resource that our families often rely on to care for their loved ones properly. The medical equipment we provide to patients can cost upwards of $30,000, but due to generous donations, our families receive the equipment at no charge.

bit.ly/ALSAZDonation Tax Code: 20854

ALWAYS (Arizona Legal Women and Youth Services) As lawyers to human trafficking survivors and young people harmed by child abuse and neglect, domestic violence and homelessness, ALWAYS seeks justice for Arizonans who would otherwise be left behind.

ALWAYS attorneys and advocates believe every person deserves full access to the justice system. We work every day to make this a reality for our clients. Your contribution supports operating costs for ALWAYS and our free services in the following areas:

*Safe and stable families

*Opportunity through immigration

*New roads to success

*Justice for trafficking survivors

The power of putting a lawyer at the side of someone in need is transformational. We watch our clients go from hopelessness to hope. You can too by investing in their ability to live a life free of violence and full of opportunity.

alwaysaz.org/donate Tax Code: 20353

Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, a 501(c)(3), supports the here-and-now needs of families impacted by childhood cancer.

Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels was founded in honor of Amanda Hope, a little girl battling cancer who had a special dream to help other children in the same situation. Her mother and our founder, Lorraine Tallman, turned her wish into reality for thousands of children. The mission of Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels is to bring dignity and comfort into the harsh world of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Today, Amanda Hope provides Comfycozy’s for chemo apparel, comfort and care counseling, major distraction events and financial assistance to families throughout Arizona.

amandahope.org/tax-credit Tax Code: 20854

Arizona Autism United (AZA United) is a local nonprofit organization founded in 2006 to provide excellent direct-care services and therapies to individuals with autism and their families.

With 1 in every 54 children diagnosed with autism in the U.S., the array of services and supports we provide to individuals and families is greatly needed. Donations from our supporters benefit all our programs, which include: Applied Behavior Analysis Treatment, Speech and Language Therapy, Feeding Therapy, Social Skills Groups, Habilitation, Respite and Attendant Care, Clinical Family Coaching (Behavior Coaching), Sibling Support, Family Support and Care Coordination, Community Awareness Trainings, and School Consultation.

azaunited.org/onlinedonation Tax Code: 20353

Arizona Burn Foundation‘s mission is to improve the quality of life for burn survivors and their families while promoting burn prevention education and advocacy in Arizona.

Serving Arizona since 1967, the Arizona Burn Foundation is the only nonprofit in the state that provides survivor support programs that help children and adults cope with the devastating psychological and physical effects of burn trauma. We assist burn survivors and their families from crisis to recovery to a life of thriving. In addition, we are the leading organization in Arizona offering burn-prevention advocacy and education.

azburn.z2systems.com/np/clients/azburn/donation.jsp Tax Code: 20667

Arizona Food Bank Network develops solutions to the problem of hunger through food banking, public policy and innovation.

Programs at AzFBN that benefit from tax credit-eligible contributions include work to support our five food bank members and the nearly 1,000 agencies they serve to ensure a strong emergency food network. AzFBN also works to end hunger through programs designed for children, seniors and other at-risk populations. Nearly one in every six Arizonans suffers from hunger. Your gifts help get people who are food insecure the help they need.

azfoodbanks.org Tax Code: 20527

Assistance League of East Valley® puts caring and commitment to our community into action through our Philanthropic Programs — WE CARE!

This year, Assistance League of East Valley celebrates 25 years of philanthropic work in the East Valley. Our signature program, Operation School Bell, provided new school clothing to more than 10,000 area children last year. We also work with several community agencies to assist homeless teens and adults in need. We are an all-volunteer organization. Your tax credit donations will help us through this pandemic to continue our work providing new school clothing, shoes, assault survivor kits, and scholarships in our community. One hundred percent of every tax dollar credit is used for our philanthropic programs.

assistanceleague.org/east-valley/donate/ Tax Code: 20222

Assistance League of Phoenix® improves the lives of children through philanthropic programs that fulfill basic needs, foster self-esteem and enhance quality of life. men and women.

Our signature program, Operation School Bell, has been providing new wardrobe packages to children living in poverty for more than 35 years. Each year, we provide nearly 9,000 children, grades K-9, with new clothing, shoes and hygiene items. Our Delivering Dreams buses travel to over 90 Title I schools each year to bring the program to kids in need. All tax credit donations go directly to providing these necessities for children in the Greater Phoenix area. Through the generosity of BHHS Legacy Foundation, we have a grant that can match tax credit donations, doubling the impact!

bit.ly/2KMYPSJ Tax Code: 20533

Association for Supportive Child Care‘s mission is to champion children everywhere by providing resources and support to adults caring for them, helping every kid achieve the brightest outlook possible.

Together, we can strengthen families and support the communities surrounding our youngest learners to help produce happy, healthy kids and set them up for school and beyond. Our programs educate, train and equip families and caregivers to help kids develop cognitively, socially and emotionally, physically and behaviorally during the most formative years, ages 0 to 5. With early intervention, we see a greater societal return with higher graduation rates and higher economic development and personal income. It also decreases the need for special education and remedial services, dependence on social welfare, crime-related costs and incarceration rates.

https://asccaz.org/donate/ Tax Code: 21988

Aster Aging’s (formerly East Valley Adult Resources), mission is to empower and support East Valley older adults and their families to remain independent and engaged in our communities.

Aster is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving our local communities since 1979. Our vision is to be a leader in providing direct services and mobilizing resources that support our older adult population’s changing needs. We provide a full continuum of programs aimed at independence with dignity as older adults and families navigate the challenging journey of aging. We impact thousands of older adults and their families annually through these core programs, offering a full range of service delivery options and resources to address individual needs: In-Home Support, Meals on Wheels, Senior Centers and Social Services.

asteraz.org/help/donate.html Tax Code: 20426

Back to School Clothing Drive breaks down barriers to education by providing new school uniforms and outfits, backpacks and school supplies to children who need them.

Our annual “New Clothes, New Beginnings” event gives 5,000 Title I students everything they need to succeed in school. The kids are treated like royalty as a volunteer “personal shopper” helps them pick out two pairs of shorts and shirts, three pairs of socks and underwear, and a pair of shoes. They also get a backpack filled with hygiene items and school supplies. For most of these children, what they bring home that day are the only new items they own, and it gets them excited about going to school! Your donation helps us break down the barriers to education.

backtoschoolclothingdrive.com/taxcredit Tax Code: 20693

Cortney’s Place, a family-founded nonprofit 501(c)(3), provides an inclusive, stimulating and enjoyable community-based one-of-a-kind day program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The mission of Cortney’s Place is to provide an inclusive, stimulating and meaningful community-based day program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Family-founded, we have developed an individualized approach to provide quality-of-life programs that elevate our students’ personal potential. Sensory awareness, music, hydro, art, adaptive fitness, technology, wellness and pet therapies are available for all students, but come at a cost not covered by state-sponsored care. Without the generosity of the community, these programs would not be possible.

cortneysplace.org/arizona-tax-credit-donation Tax Code: 20130

Delta Dental of Arizona works to improve lives by promoting optimal oral health for underserved and underinsured children, pregnant women and seniors.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, over half of Arizona kindergartners (52 percent) have tooth decay, compared to the national average of 36 percent, which is why Delta Dental of Arizona utilizes tax credit funds to support preventive oral health programs for children. These programs provide sealants, fluoride varnish treatments, screenings and education to children in school and community settings.

deltadentalaz.com/foundation/wp-tax-credit.asp Tax Code: 20261

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona is a 501(c)3 nonprofit Qualifying Charitable Organization whose mission is changing lives by unlocking and nurturing human potential for people with emotional, behavioral or cognitive differences.

Tax credit donations from our generous friends help support the more than 5,000 at-risk youth we serve every year in Arizona. These traumatized children, between newborn to 17 years of age,

are receiving services in one of our many programs including: traditional foster care, therapeutic foster care, residential treatment center, autism services, respite and prevention programs and outpatient counseling services. Through the generosity of donors like you, we’re able to offer back-to-school supplies, holiday gifts

and basic essential hygiene items to those who have been abused through no fault of their own.

devereux.org/site/Donation2?df_id=3343&3343.donation=form1 Tax Code: 20538

Diana Gregory Outreach Services enriches lives through healthy eating by providing access to fresh produce to vulnerable and underserved veterans, seniors and grandparents raising grandchildren.

More than 100,000 seniors in Maricopa County over the age of 65 years are living 100–150 percent below the poverty level. The Nourishing Seniors program provides interactive workshops that provide nutritious fruits and vegetables and teach healthy eating and exercise. Meanwhile, more than 20,000 veterans in Maricopa County are seniors over the age of 65 living in poverty. One in four veterans struggles with diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The Nourishing Veterans program provides homeless veterans and low-income veterans access to fresh fruits, vegetables and nutrition education.

dianagregory.com Tax Code: 21050

Duet: Partners in Health & Aging provides compassion, dignity and hope to our community by promoting health and well-being through vitally needed services to homebound adults, family caregivers, faith communities and grandparents raising grandchildren.

Your generosity helps Duet deliver free-of-charge services to homebound adults, family caregivers, faith communities and

grandfamilies. Duet pairs homebound adults who can no longer drive yet wish to remain living in their homes with volunteers who help them with grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, friendly visits and computer training. Duet helps family caregivers and grandparents raising grandchildren through support groups, respite, workshops and personalized guidance. Duet trains nurses to develop programs that promote health in body, mind and spirit in their faith communities and the wider community.

duetaz.org/donate/ Tax Code: 20552

At the Foundation for Blind Children, our mission is to provide education, tools and services that enable all people with vision loss to achieve greater independence.

One program that benefits from tax credit contributions is the Sports, Habilitation, Arts and Recreation Program (SHARP), a unique program for blind kids in grades K-12. Through weekend programming during the school year and a four-week program each summer, SHARP teaches independent living skills such as cooking, cleaning, money management and personal hygiene. SHARP uses various activities to achieve programmatic goals and follows an expanded core curriculum. Students complete real-life tasks and participate in recreational activities designed to give them the foundation needed to become self-sufficient, productive citizens.

fbctaxcredit.com Tax Code: 20676

FSL has been caring for Arizonans since 1974, with a mission of providing home and community-based services and developing energy-efficient, affordable housing to promote health, independence and dignity for all.

FSL develops single-family homes, multi-family affordable housing communities and residential behavioral health group homes. We also operate food pantries in Phoenix, Peoria and Wickenburg. Additionally, we serve nearly 800 congregate and home-delivered meals to Arizonans each day. We provide home and community-based services to enhance independence for Arizonans of all ages, including adult day health, Medicare-certified home health, and non-medical home-care services. We educate clients and family caregivers in an effort to empower them to maintain and enhance independence for themselves, their loved ones and their clients.

FSL.org/donate/ Tax Code: 20199

Our mission is to inspire confidence, compassion and best behaviors in at-risk children through pet therapy.

Gabriel’s Angels is the only program in Arizona that delivers healing pet therapy to at-risk children. Our goals are to instill in children an overall emotional sense of well-being, safety and happiness, and to help them develop core behaviors that will prevent them from at-risk behaviors as adults. We currently provide pet therapy services to more than 120 partner agencies and serve more than 15,000 children each year. Our services are provided free of charge to the agency and its children, thanks in part to tax credit contributions.

gabrielsangels.org/how-to-help/donate/ Tax Code: 20449



Founded in 1985, Gesher Disability Resources serves children and adults affected by a disability through inclusion assistance in the classroom, resource referral, residential support and social groups.

Tax credit contributions received by Gesher Disability Resources enhance ALL the programs and services offered by the agency. Highlights include professional-level disability education training for teachers and informational speakers for the community. Gesher also offers two annual events for individuals with special needs and their families: a model Seder for children and adults to be held March 29, 2020, and a dance for adults with disabilities taking place April 25, 2020. To RSVP, contact info@gesherdr.org.

gesherdr.org/donate Tax Code: 20748

Since 1947, Gompers‘ mission has been to “Develop Innovative Opportunities for People with Disabilities.”

Gompers seeks to empower adults and children with disabilities by providing exceptional services that create opportunities for empowerment and independence. Whether it is through educational services, employment opportunities, life-skills training, community integration or assistance in the home, our goal is to assist individuals in discovering and realizing their dreams. This is augmented by a safe and reliable transportation system as well as a cutting-edge Assistive Technology program that puts the tools for independence in everyone’s hands. Serving 500 people in Maricopa County, Gompers wants you to succeed!

gompers.org/donate Tax Code: 20281

Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona brings people together to build homes, community and hope.

Every Habitat home built, renovated or repaired makes for a stronger community. With affordable housing in Maricopa County running 200,000 units short and rent increases averaging 8 percent a year, more and more Arizona families find themselves struggling to keep a decent roof over their heads. Habitat knows that safe, decent and affordable shelter plays a critical role in helping families create a new cycle filled with possibilities and progress. Affordable homeownership frees families of fear and fosters the skills and confidence they need to invest in themselves and their communities.

habitatcaz.org/donate-online/ Tax Code: 20434



The Human Services Campus, Inc. is a unique model in the U.S. for serving single adults experiencing homelessness. Our mission is “Using the Power of Collaboration to End Homelessness.”

Tax credit gifts help to provide services 365 days per year to the most vulnerable in our community. Located in downtown Phoenix, HSC serves nearly 1,000 individuals per day. HSC services include client intake and assessments, reunification with family and friends, secure bag storage, postal services, navigation to housing, coordination with behavioral health clinics and connections to dozens of life-changing services.

donorbox.org/hsc Tax Code: 20970

Jewish Family & Children’s Service strengthens the community by providing behavioral health, healthcare and social services to all ages, faiths and backgrounds.

Tax credit dollars will help with emergency funds for our most needy families and youth. The funds we receive go toward numerous services that benefit the community as a whole. Your gift of $400 or $800 helps pay for appropriate internship clothing for foster care youth, emergency dental care for a child that has been abused or neglected, school application fees for domestic violence survivors pursuing higher education, and so much more. We serve more than 42,000 individuals across the Valley each year, regardless of age, faith or background.

jfcsaz.org/taxcredit Tax Code: 20255

We are preparing 84,000+ primarily low-income Arizona students each year to succeed in work and life.

The success of our community depends on how prepared today’s students are to succeed in work and life. Junior Achievement of Arizona empowers the next generation to succeed by teaching them how to manage their money, be ready to enter the workplace and to think like entrepreneurs. Our programs are far-reaching and have meaningful, measurable impact — not just for the students we serve, but their families, their future employers and the community overall. We are giving these students the tools and confidence to break poverty cycles and achieve new heights.

jaaz.org/frontdoorstaxcredit/ Tax Code: 20937

Legacy Connection is an affiliate nonprofit organization of BHHS Legacy Foundation and collaborates with a variety of local nonprofit organizations to support a range of programs that serve disadvantaged children.

As a Qualifying Charitable Organization, Legacy Connection receives community donations that support its main initiative, Backpack Buddies, a vital resource for thousands of Arizona schoolchildren. Backpack Buddies donations made to Legacy Connection are matched by the Foundation dollar-for-dollar and the combined funding supports local nonprofit organizations serving low-income children from Title I schools. The children receive all brand-new items — backpacks filled with school supplies and hygiene items, books, undergarments, school clothing and shoes. These children in need are then confident and ready to learn when returning to school.

bhhslegacy.org/donate-now/ Tax Code: 20524

one•n•ten serves LGBTQ youth and young adults ages 11-24, providing empowering social and service programs that promote self-expression, self-acceptance, leadership development and healthy life choices.

With programs ranging from workforce development and mentoring to supportive housing for youths experiencing homelessness to the nation’s largest LGBTQ summer camp, one•n•ten serves more that 1,000 youths across the state of Arizona each year. Our vibrant youth center located in central Phoenix serves as the main connection point for services, while satellite programming is offered across the state in Scottsdale, Mesa, Flagstaff, Glendale, Prescott and Queen Creek.

give.onenten.org/give/181877/#!/donation/checkout Tax Code: 20190

The Phoenix Indian Center, established in 1947, is a human services organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of families.

We provide direct services to more than 7,500 clients annually through workforce development for unemployed and underemployed individuals to secure a permanent job with a livable wage; drug and alcohol prevention to help youth make positive life choices; skill-building seminars to inspire high school youth to stay in school and be ready for college or career and life after high school; and language classes and cultural-sharing opportunities to keep American Indian culture alive.

phxindcenter.org/financial-support/ Tax Code: 20394

At Power Paws our mission is to provide highly skilled assistance dogs to people with disabilities; education and continuing support for working assistance dog teams; and to be a resource in the community for people with disabilities.

Your tax credit donation lowers the cost of training (70 percent) an assistance dog for those faced with the financial burden of healthcare for the rest of their lives. Power Paws provides assistance dogs to Arizona’s most vulnerable citizens — the disabled. Areas of service include PTSD, mobility, Type I diabetes and facility dogs. Dogs also work with survivors of sexual/domestic abuse. Dogs are placed with forensic interviewers, in court when survivors provide testimony, or find digital evidence for Internet crimes against children. Our dogs improve the quality of life for those we serve.

azpowerpaws.org/donate/arizona-tax-credit Tax Code: 20712

Ryan House provides world-class care and programs that are 100 percent funded by private donations for medically fragile children and their families as they navigate life-limiting journeys from diagnosis through end of life.

Our Sponsor-a-Stay Program provides medically-fragile children (ages birth to 18) with life-threatening or terminal illnesses short-term, overnight stays. Each overnight stay costs approximately $1,000. Tax credit funds will directly help more than 200 of Arizona’s most medically-fragile children, approximately 400 parents, 400 siblings and additional loved ones, such as extended family members and friends, who will also receive comfort and support. Funds will provide professional nursing care, expert Child-Life care, life-enhancing therapeutic/expressive activities and experiences, and food and nourishment, along with anticipatory grief and legacy work and bereavement support, in our 12,500-square-foot, home-like medical facility.

ryanhouse.org/lend-a-hand/#az_charitable_tax_credit Tax Code: 20088

Smiles and Beyond provides the gift of restored smiles to women and men who have experienced domestic violence or incarceration and are committed to rebuilding their lives.

An unhealthy mouth can increase risk for serious health problems. With your support, Smiles will continue to serve at least 35 carefully vetted recipients victimized by domestic violence with restorative dental and lab services. Smiles recipients, on average, require $30-60,000 worth of major dental work — services made possible by the in-kind donation of treatment by a network of 70+ dentists. But without vital lab services, this underserved population will not be able to receive restored smiles. With your help, Smiles can continue to help deserving recipients regain renewed hope, self-confidence, employment and become contributing members of our communities.

smilesandbeyond/donate Tax Code: 20828



St. Vincent de Paul provides services to feed, clothe, house and heal people in central and northern Arizona.

Tax credit gifts help St. Vincent de Paul provide food, clothing, shelter, medicine and general support for people who have nowhere else to turn for help. Programs are designed to meet immediate needs, alleviate poverty and prevent homelessness.

bit.ly/35zxhs0 Tax Code: 20540

St. Mary’s Food Bank exists to help feed hungry families throughout Phoenix and 13 Arizona counties. The world’s first food bank is Arizona’s largest food bank.

Every day at St. Mary’s Food Bank, we provide 250,000 meals for the hungry in Arizona. We distribute food to more than 500 nonprofit partners across Arizona. Our Kids Cafe School Pantry and Backpack programs help to feed hungry children in our communities. St. Mary’s Food Bank is highly efficient in that for every dollar donated to St. Mary’s Food Bank, we are able to provide seven meals for those in need.

firstfoodbank.org Tax Code: 20208

Teen Lifeline prevents teen suicide by enhancing resiliency in youth and fostering supportive communities. We envision a world where youths possess a sense of connectedness and hope for their future.

Teen Lifeline started in 1986 to prevent teen suicide in Arizona. Teen Lifeline established its peer-to-peer crisis hotline (602-248-TEEN) which operates 24/7/365. The hotline is staffed from 3-9 p.m. daily by teen volunteers ages 15 and up who have received more than 70 hours of Teen Lifeline’s life skills development training. These volunteers become life-saving superheroes to callers looking for hope and help. Our statewide suicide prevention and education outreach services include community and school-based suicide prevention education for parents, educators and students in grades 6-12.

teenlifeline.org/taxcredit Tax Code: 20695

The Be Kind People Project works to build a generation of respectful, responsible, healthy and caring citizens and leaders.

BKPP utilizes tax credit donations to offer effective, high-impact youth development programs to thousands of low-income students. Tax credit donations help support character education, health/wellness and CyberSkills programs grounded in the Be Kind Pledge (I pledge to be: encouraging, supportive, positive, helpful, honest, considerate, thankful, responsible, respectful and a friend). These donations help BKPP provide high-quality programs that improve student academic achievement, help students live an active/healthier lifestyle and provide students with essential skills to help them be successful both now and in the future.

bit.ly/2DfZc46 Tax Code: 20831

The Salvation Army has been helping Arizonans in need overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services for more than 125 years.

Your generous tax credit contributions help The Salvation Army provide food for the hungry, emergency shelter and clothing for the homeless, disaster and heat relief, rent and utilities assistance, senior activity and outreach, adult rehabilitation, opportunities for underprivileged children and skills training, along with recreation, character-building, education, music and arts programs — “Doing the Most Good” in communities big and small throughout Arizona. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately-funded, direct-service nonprofit.

Arizona.SalvationArmy.org Tax Code: 20671

At United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona, our compassionate experts are dedicated to helping children and adults with a wide array of intellectual and developmental disabilities reach their full potential while improving the quality of life for both the individual and his or her family.

Tax credit gifts from caring donors are essential for UCP to provide high-quality programs and services for people with disabilities. To achieve their full potential, people with disabilities need programs adapted to their unique needs. In addition, genuine relationships built on respect, trust, hope and belief in the ability to overcome great challenges encourages our children and adults to accomplish more than many thought possible. UCP’s programs and services include pediatric speech, feeding, occupational and physical therapies, early childhood education, life-skills program for teens, day programs for adults, and home and community-based services.

UCPofCentralAZ.org/donate-today/ Tax Code: 20473

UMOM New Day Centers provides emergency shelter, comprehensive services and innovative housing solutions to end homelessness for families, single women, and youth.

In addition to emergency shelter, UMOM provides supportive services and resources to help reduce the barriers of securing safe and sustainable housing. The following are some of the supportive services and resources offered at UMOM: workforce development, job training, childcare, wellness center, counseling, life skills classes, and more.

umom.org/support-our-work/#arizona_tax_credit Tax Code: 20541

Valleywise Health Foundation is the 501(c)(3) organization supporting Valleywise Health, the Valley’s public teaching hospital and safety net healthcare system serving Maricopa County for more than 140 years. The foundation supports the mission of Valleywise Health (formerly MIHS) to provide exceptional care, without exception, every patient, every time.

Money raised supports the following programs and facilities among others: Valleywise Health Medical Center (formerly Maricopa Medical Center), the Arizona Burn Center – Valleywise Health; Valleywise Health Children’s Center; Mariposa Wings to Safety Domestic Violence Clinic; Refugee Women’s Health services; 12 Family Health Centers throughout the Valley; a comprehensive outpatient specialty clinic; integrated behavioral health initiatives; and physician and allied health training programs for Arizona’s future healthcare professionals.

valleywisehealthfoundation.org/az-tax-credit/ Tax Code: 20047

Waste Not delivers an innovative solution to fighting hunger and combating food waste in the environment.

With your tax credit contribution, Waste Not and its unique, one-of-a-kind program will be able to provide up to 4,000 meals for people experiencing hunger as well as save thousands of pounds of discarded food from being dumped into local landfills. In this season of giving, thank you for caring about your neighbors and helping improve the environment!

wastenotaz.org/taxcredit Tax Code: 20408

Since 1979, WHEAT has been working to end hunger and poverty at the root.

Programs Include: the Clothes Silo, a clothing boutique empowering economically disadvantaged women through the provision of free workwear; the Fair Trade Store, fighting global poverty with fair and ethically traded wares; and WHEAT’s Management Training, providing skill-building workshops and on-the-job training for living wage employment.

HungerHurts.org Tax Code: 20391



Since 1912, YWCA has been on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. We imagine an equitable and inclusive society for everyone.

We create safe spaces for courageous conversations that focus on how race and gender impact issues that impact Phoenix. We support seniors and low-income women and their families through our home-delivered meals, senior center and financial literacy programs. We are a visible voice in social justice. With a tax credit investment to YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix, you get the credit you deserve for your commitment to racial and social justice.

ywcaaz.org/donate/ Tax Code: 20302

Qualified Foster Care Charities

Catholic Charities Community Services provides education and certification for foster families to find stable, loving homes for the more than 14,000 foster children in Arizona. We also help at-risk youth, vulnerable children and families and more in central and northern Arizona.

Tax credit contributions will assist children and families in programs across central and northern Arizona, particularly where needed most. If a donor would prefer to designate his/her contribution for one of our 23 programs in seven counties, just include designation instructions using the drop-down menu on our website or let us know via mail or phone call.

CatholicCharitiesAZ.org/TaxCredit Tax Code: 10000

Child Crisis Arizona provides emergency shelter, foster care, adoption, counseling, early education, home visitation and parenting support services all focused on our vision of “Safe Kids … Strong Families.”

Every single child matters and deserves a home free from abuse and neglect. Last year, we provided 78,000 nights of safety for 656 children through emergency placement services. The foster care and adoption program is committed to helping children in out-of-home care by licensing and certifying parents who want to give a child a safe, loving home. Your tax credit donation will protect children in need of emergency placement services, and expand programs giving more children a forever home.

childcrisisaz.org/how-you-can-help/donate/ Tax Code: 10012

Founded in 1896, Florence Crittenton’s mission is to give every girl whose life we touch safety, hope and opportunity. Through its dynamic and rich history, it has been dedicated to serving girls and young women in Arizona.

Florence Crittenton brings shelter, housing, healthcare, education, counseling and social support to more than 1,000 clients annually. This unprecedented array of gender-specific and trauma-informed services is not found elsewhere in Arizona.

“At the age of 3, I was placed in foster care and separated from my two siblings. I have been placed in more than 40 foster homes. Thanks to Florence Crittenton, I learned it is OK to be ME. I learned that I can care about someone without getting scared. For the first time in a while, I feel I have friends and people that care about me.”

donate.flocrit.org/TaxCreditDonationForm Tax Code: 10019

Free Arts transforms children’s trauma to resilience through the arts. Volunteer mentors and artists create a safe environment where children can express themselves, acquire skills, develop self-efficacy and build hope.

“Free Arts helped me get some important things off my chest. I felt welcome, comforted in expressing myself.” – Anna, program participant

When you donate to Free Arts, you contribute to our annual efforts to serve 8,000 Arizona children residing in foster care and homeless shelters. Trauma, including abuse and homelessness, can cause major changes to the brains and bodies of developing children. By participating in activities that combine the arts and mentoring, these children build resilience to help overcome their past trauma and move into a positive future.

freeartsaz.org/donate/ Tax Code: 10015

Hope & A Future serves abused and neglected children in the Arizona foster care system by helping them reach their potential and achieve their dreams.

Founded in 2004, Hope & A Future is celebrating its 15th year supporting Arizona foster kids. We receive no government funding and fully operate through donations and the Foster Care Tax Credit. 67 percent of foster kids drop out of high school and only 3 percent ever graduate from college. Your donation allows us to form relationship-based connections and support through our summer camps, life-skills training, mentoring, tutoring and educational scholarships. Through these programs, we can improve the long-term outcomes for foster kids by offering them hope and a brighter future.

azhope.com Tax Code: 10021

Public School Tax Credit

Arizona School for the Arts is a nonprofit, public charter school committed to equity and access where no prior arts experience is required and all students are welcome that serves more than 850 students in grades 5-12. ASA is an innovative model in education with a concentration on college preparation through immersion in the performing arts.

Giving your annual AZ Public School Tax Credit allows ASA students opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities that enhance character development and create a well rounded, civically engaged, critical thinking, globally minded citizen. Contributions fund clubs such as Mock Trial, Model UN and Robotics.

app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/ArizonaSchoolfortheArts/aztaxcredit.html Tax Code: 078722001

The Girls Leadership Academy of Arizona‘s (GLAAZ) mission is to provide young women an opportunity to achieve high school and college academic success simultaneously while nurturing self-confidence and developing leadership skills in an academically rigorous environment.

GLAAZ will support approximately 125 students with field trips that support the curriculum, extracurricular sports, clubs and enrichment activities. These opportunities foster students’ creativity, leadership skills and passion to learn and pave their way toward a successful future.

“My mother and I thought the Girls Leadership Academy of Arizona would be a good fit for me because of its small class sizes and focus on empowering girls. I hold GLAAZ responsible for keeping me on track and being my doorway to success. Thanks to them, I have been accepted into Barrett, the Honors College at Arizona State University.” — Janessa

donate.flocrit.org/GLAAZ Tax Code: 10019

School Tuition Organization

Arizona Tuition Connection provides a easy way for donors to use tax credits to support children attending the private school that is right for their needs.

Arizona Tuition Connection works with every qualified school in the state. Donors can recommend a child or school receive their tax credit donation and receipts are sent quickly for your tax records. This tax credit program is an excellent way for you to support a school or family you know with their tuition needs or donate to support general funds for low-income or special-needs students. Please contact us if you have questions. We will be happy to walk you through the donation process.

arizonatuitionconnection.com/donate

Umbrella Organizations

Executive Council Charities’ mission it to support charity organizations focused on helping youth in our community overcome adversity and reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

Support Arizona Youth (SAY) is the annual campaign for Executive Council Charities (ECC), an umbrella organization for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. Through SAY, donors can take advantage of the tax credit for both qualified charities and foster care charities and choose either “Highest Need” to have the greatest impact among our 50 featured charities or indicate a preference for any specific qualified charity. Not only are 100% of the funds forwarded along to benefit vital programs at these charities but ECC also covers credit card processing fees.

SupportArizonaYouth.org Tax Code: 20726

Valley of the Sun United Way fights for kids, families and neighborhoods and serves the needs of our community throughout Maricopa County.

By investing in the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit through Valley of the Sun United Way, you put families on the path to success and financial stability.

Every year, thanks to donors like you, Valley of the Sun United Way and our partners help provide meals for students in food-insecure homes, train after-school program employees to mentor students, and help adults find jobs.

Individuals may receive a $400 tax credit, and couples could receive an Arizona state tax credit of up to $800*. There is no need to itemize deductions to claim your credit.

*Please check with your tax consultant.

vsuw.org/taxcredit Tax Code: 20726