Fresh Start Women’s Foundation Announces CEO Retirement and Transition Plan

Susan Berman

Susan Berman is retiring as Chief Executive Officer of Fresh Start Women’s Foundation, a Phoenix based non-profit, effective June 30, 2021 and Fresh Start’s board has initiated a search process to identify her successor.

Berman will remain in her current position until her successor is appointed and fully transitioned.

During Berman’s tenure, more than 20,000 women have benefited from programs offered at The Jewell McFarland Lewis Fresh Start Women’s Resource Center. Further, her collaborative approach with other agencies has led to more than 160 community partners working together to optimize resources and provide non-duplicative services for women in Maricopa County. Today, Fresh Start provides computer literacy training for more than 2,000 women each year, and the recent launch of its Upward Mobility program provides training to help women achieve financial independence and a stable career path.

“It has been the privilege of my professional life to serve as president and chief executive officer of Fresh Start Women’s Foundation for the past decade,” Berman said. “I am very proud of the significant difference we have made in our community by helping thousands of women achieve self-sufficiency. I extend my deepest gratitude to our entire team, board members and donors, without whom our shared success would not have been possible. We have a great team in place and I have complete confidence that Fresh Start will continue to grow and thrive. I look forward to working with the board of directors to ensure a seamless transition to my successor.”

“For the past decade, Ms. Berman has provided Fresh Start with a clear vision, superb leadership and admirable dedication,” said Kim McWaters, board chair. “Her passion for the organization’s mission and her commitment to provide quality, comprehensive programs and services has changed thousands of women’s lives for the better. Ms. Berman is leaving Fresh Start in an excellent position as the quality and strength of the staff and programs have never been better. The solid financial position of the organization has enabled Fresh Start to effectively navigate the global pandemic while investing for the future. Susan has the profound gratitude of the board of directors for her leadership and many years of service. We congratulate Susan on her well-deserved retirement and wish her the very best.”

