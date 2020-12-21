Fresh Start, T.W. Lewis Foundation Distribute Gift Cards for 100 Women and Families

The T.W. Lewis Foundation underwrote the costs for Fresh Start to distribute $10,000 worth of Walmart gift cards to clients in need.

“The opportunity to give 100 clients $100 is really special, particularly after such a difficult year,” says Elizabeth Howard, Director of Programs and Community Engagement for Fresh Start. “Many of our clients are mothers who have been struggling to keep food on the table, a roof over their heads and providing for their family while dealing with job loss and financial instability. These $100 gift cards will allow our clients to shop for their holiday groceries, as well as purchase some holiday gifts. We are so thankful to the T.W. Lewis Foundation for making this possible.”

The week before Christmas, 100 Fresh Start clients from various programs participated in the Holiday Gift Card Drive. Safely socially distanced, and set up as a drive-through pick up, staff were be able to pick up a Walmart gift card, along with donated beauty and hygiene products, and backpacks filled with school supplies for school age children.

“The generous donation from the T.W. Lewis Foundation really inspired our team to maximize this opportunity and do even more for our clients,” says VP of Development, Heidi Coupland. “We have a lot of new and unopened beauty and hygiene products at the Resource Center that we were able to package for the women along with the gift cards. We are so appreciative of the T.W. Lewis Foundation for helping us to spread a little joy this holiday season.”

freshstartwomen.org