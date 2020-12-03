Don't miss
Foster Arizona Shares Moments of Hope during ‘Connecting Hope Gala’
Posted By Frontdoors Media on December 3, 2020
The Event: Connecting Hope Gala
The Cause: Foster Arizona
Event Date: November 14, 2020
Leading Event Sponsors: Todd & Associates, Keller Gibbs Team / Keller Williams Realty East Valley, AquaTots, Lawler Team / Nova Home Loans, Karen Novo and Thom Vehon
Dollars raised: $65,000+
To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.
Photos Courtesy of Foster Arizona