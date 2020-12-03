Foster Arizona Shares Moments of Hope during ‘Connecting Hope Gala’

Share
Posted By on December 3, 2020
Emcee Nohelani Graf from ABC15

The Event: Connecting Hope Gala

The Cause: Foster Arizona

Event Date: November 14, 2020

Leading Event Sponsors: Todd & Associates, Keller Gibbs Team / Keller Williams Realty East Valley, AquaTots, Lawler Team / Nova Home Loans, Karen Novo and Thom Vehon

Dollars raised: $65,000+

To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.

Photos Courtesy of Foster Arizona

Kim Vehon, Chief Executive Officer
Elvia, former Foster Arizona Housing Project Participant, and her mentor, Karen
The Bradley Family, Foster and Adoptive Parents
Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.