Flower Child to Open Digital-First Location in Tempe

Flower Child, the healthy fast-casual eatery from Fox Restaurant Concepts, is opening a new to-go-only location in Tempe at Culinary Dropout with a digital-first approach. The new location will offer contact-free payment and delivery, and curbside pickup with a focus on convenience and easy ordering available online on the Flower Child app or at one of the restaurant’s digital kiosks.

“As we continue to grow the Flower Child brand, we are excited to innovate on what that experience looks like for our guests,” said Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts. “This digital-first approach is a new opportunity for our team to evolve your experience.”

The popular restaurant will continue to focus on the healthy, delicious food that customers crave, including bowls, salads and wraps with options for a variety of dietary preferences such as vegan, vegetarian, paleo and gluten-free. Menu favorites include the Glow Bowl with spicy sweet potato noodles, vegetables and coconut milk, crushed avocado toast and the Thai Dye wrap with spicy tofu and Thai basil.