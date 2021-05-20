- ElevateMeD Awards $150,000 in Medical School Scholarships to Increase Physician Workforce DiversityPosted 17 hours ago
Fitzgerald Honored, $2.5M Raised for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley
The Event: Today’s Kids, Tomorrow’s Stars benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley
Honoree: Larry Fitzgerald
Arizona State Youth of the Year: Vakentae Cooks from the I.G. Homes Branch
Youth of the Year: Vakentae Cooks from the I.G. Homes Branch (also Arizona State Youth of the Year!) // Dylan Heninger – Superstition Mountain Branch // Jahari Herring – The Bob & Renee Parsons Branch // Amaya Jones – Louis & Elizabeth Sands Branch // Hunter Lowry – Spencer D. & Mary Jane Stewart Branch // Ricardo Martinez – Jerry & Helen Wisotsky Branch // Gabriel Mata – Ed Robson Family Branch // David Richardson – Bob Bove Branch, A Thornwood Legacy
Event Chairs: Jody Sarchett & Basil Zaidi
Stars Sponsors: Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Banner Health, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, CIT, Crescent Crown Distributing, Insight, Leslie’s, Steve & Mary Ortega, Sands Chevrolet Glendale, Universal Technical Institute & Wells Fargo.
On Stage: Music by JTM3, Program Hosted by Lisa Charisse Mathews (Arizona Cardinals reporter) & Mark Curtis (Channel 12)
Event Date: May 1, 2021
Venue: State Farm Stadium
Dollars Raised: $2.5M+
Notable Moments: The gala event held on the floor of State Farm Stadium included a wild live auction and both Larry Fitzgerald and Michael Bidwill contributing $100,000 each to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. The big surprise of the evening happened when Youth of the Year Ricardo Martinez was awarded a full scholarship to Universal Technical Institute to pursue his dream of becoming an auto mechanic.
To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here
Photos courtesy of Mark Skalny