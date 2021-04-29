‘Field of Dreams’ a Home Run for PANDA

Posted By on April 29, 2021
Kelly Vasbinder, PANDA President Tammy Ryan, Sarah Frey, Colleen Chester & Courtney
Gaintner

The Event: 21st Annual Children Helping Children Fashion Show benefitting PANDA (People Acting Now Discover Answers)

Title Sponsor: Fox Concept Restaurants

Platinum PANDA Sponsors: Nancy Berge, Charlene Berge-Blum, The Cowin Charitable Fund, Jacquie & Bennett Dorrance & Barbi Berge Woolsey

Fashion Partner: Garage Boutique & Concept Store

2020-2021 PANDA Chairs: Colleen Chester, Sarah Frey, Courtney Gaintner & Kelly Vasbinder

Emcees & More: April Warnecke & Mark McClune emceed the Fashion Show, Former Diamondback Brandon Webb led the 7th Inning Stretch and Letitia Frye led the very competitive live auction.

Event Date: April 17, 2021

Venue: Chase Field

Notable Moments: The festivities kicked off in true baseball tradition with The National Anthem sung by former PANDA models Sienna & Kate after the American flag was flown into the stadium by 2 members of the Frog-X Parachute Team of San Diego, California and the first pitch thrown out by Dr. Fayez Ghishan, the PANDA endowed director of the Steele Children’s Research Center.

Photos Courtesy of PANDA

The National Anthem singers Kate & Sienna, former PANDA models and daughters of PANDA members.
PANDA Founder Robyn DeBell, PANDA Founding Member Nancy Berge, PANDA
President Tammy Ryan, PANDA Founder Penny Gunning, PANDA Founding Member Jacquie
Dorrance
First pitch fun with Baxter & Dr. Fayez K. Ghishan
Former and current patients of the Steele Children’s Research Center helped raise money for
pediatric medical research during the paddle raise
Jackie & Scott Baumgarten, Heather & Bryce Terveen and Emily & Nate Snell
Kari Denk, Ann Denk, Myriah Bonsall & Tristan Bonsall
PANDA model Poppy – all fashions were provided by The Garage Boutique and Concept
Store
Models & brothers Jace & Zane
PANDA models rounded the bases this year – a change from the usual runway
Model Ellie Joy
Frog-X Parachute Team from San Diego, California
7th inning stretch led by Brandon Webb, former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher and 2008 Cy
Young Award winner.
PANDA models celebrate on the customized vehicle provided by The Garage Boutique and
Concept Store
