‘Field of Dreams’ a Home Run for PANDA
The Event: 21st Annual Children Helping Children Fashion Show benefitting PANDA (People Acting Now Discover Answers)
Title Sponsor: Fox Concept Restaurants
Platinum PANDA Sponsors: Nancy Berge, Charlene Berge-Blum, The Cowin Charitable Fund, Jacquie & Bennett Dorrance & Barbi Berge Woolsey
Fashion Partner: Garage Boutique & Concept Store
2020-2021 PANDA Chairs: Colleen Chester, Sarah Frey, Courtney Gaintner & Kelly Vasbinder
Emcees & More: April Warnecke & Mark McClune emceed the Fashion Show, Former Diamondback Brandon Webb led the 7th Inning Stretch and Letitia Frye led the very competitive live auction.
Event Date: April 17, 2021
Venue: Chase Field
Notable Moments: The festivities kicked off in true baseball tradition with The National Anthem sung by former PANDA models Sienna & Kate after the American flag was flown into the stadium by 2 members of the Frog-X Parachute Team of San Diego, California and the first pitch thrown out by Dr. Fayez Ghishan, the PANDA endowed director of the Steele Children’s Research Center.
Photos Courtesy of PANDA