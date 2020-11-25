Don't miss
Feeding Matters Honors Bill & Judy Schubert at 8th Annual Community Event
Posted By Frontdoors Media on November 25, 2020
The Event: Feeding Matters 8th Annual Community Event
The Cause: Feeding Matters
Event Date: November 12, 2020
Honorary Chairs: Kristen and David French
Visionary Award: Judy and Bill Schubert
Presenting Sponsors: Jaburg Wilk Attorneys at Law & Mead Johnson Nutrition
Dollars raised: $185,000+
To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.
Photos Courtesy of Haute Media