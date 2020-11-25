Feeding Matters Honors Bill & Judy Schubert at 8th Annual Community Event

Share
Posted By on November 25, 2020
Feeding Matters Visionary Award recipients Judy & Bill Schubert flanked by founder Shannon Goldwater and the 2019 Visionary Award recipient Jacquie Dorrance

The Event: Feeding Matters 8th Annual Community Event

The Cause: Feeding Matters

Event Date: November 12, 2020

Honorary Chairs: Kristen and David French

Visionary Award: Judy and Bill Schubert

Presenting Sponsors: Jaburg Wilk Attorneys at Law & Mead Johnson Nutrition

Dollars raised: $185,000+

To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.

Photos Courtesy of Haute Media

Jaclyn Pederson, Feeding Matters CEO
A virtual cheers!
Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.