World’s Largest Scissors at Arizona Science Center

“The Science of Guinness World Records” opened at Arizona Science Center last week — and set a new Guinness World Record in the process!

Arizona Science Center officially set the record for the largest scissors to cut a ribbon at an opening event. Clocking in at 10 feet long and 93 pounds, the fully functioning scissors were made for the exhibit’s grand opening, which took place on May 19.

Starting with a single book published in 1955, Guinness World Records has become a global multimedia brand with the ultimate goal of inspiring people to read about, watch, listen to and participate in record-breaking.

The 6,000-square-foot “Science of Guinness World Records” interactive exhibit has the same goal, while examining the science behind the world’s great record holders. From the world’s fastest human reflexes to the most consecutive pinky pull-ups, the exhibit highlights what people can do with enough time, practice and dedication — and challenges guests to attempt to break a world record themselves.

