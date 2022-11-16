Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation Receives $230K+ from Mercy Care

Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation, a nonprofit that provides inclusive camp experiences to children with special needs, has been awarded $232,000 through the Mercy C.A.R.E.S. Community Reinvestment grant program. The funds will go toward purchasing adaptive equipment and funding animal care for the organization’s Nature’s Nurses program.

“Nature’s Nurses brings together children and animals living with disabilities or illnesses for thoughtful interaction during the normal course of our camp programming,” said Mary Clark, executive director of Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation. “Our goal through this program is to give our campers a sense of belonging and community and enhance well-being during and after their week-long camp session.”

According to Clark, animal interaction and equine-facilitated programs have a wide range of benefits for children with special needs, including improved self-esteem, accelerated healing, increased socialization, and psychologically and physiological benefits.

“Since opening our doors in 1999, we have provided a safe, fun and therapeutic respite for children living with any medical, physical, developmental or emotional disability. Nature’s Nurses is the heart of the Ranch experience and a critical reason for our continued impact,” Clark said. “Through this grant, Whispering Hope will be able to ensure that the healing that happens between campers and our gentle animal residents continues for years to come.”

Mercy C.A.R.E.S., which stands for Community Action Resources Education and Service, is Mercy Care’s community giving initiative. Through grant funding, sponsorships, volunteer efforts and board participation, Mercy C.A.R.E.S supports AHCCCS’ Whole Person Care Initiative, which addresses Social Risk Factors to improve health outcomes.

“Through Mercy C.A.R.E.S., we have a robust community reinvestment grant program. To date, it has awarded more than $15 million in funding to organizations like Whispering Hope, each of which is doing critical work to help the community each day,” said Debbie Hillman Toll, the chief administrative officer for Mercy Care.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit whisperinghoperanch.org