Virtual Book Drive Aims to ‘Grow a Reader’

Local businesses are partnering with Southwest Human Development, Arizona’s largest nonprofit for early childhood development, to help “feed the need to read” throughout the month of May by participating in the nonprofit’s Grow A Reader virtual book drive.

For families that struggle to make ends meet, purchasing new, high-quality children’s books simply does not compete with priorities like providing food, clothing and shelter. In low-income communities, three out of every five children don’t have a single children’s book to call their own.

“Children without access to early literacy materials often face challenges as they enter school,” said Jake Adams, chief development officer for Southwest Human Development. “Our partners’ support of our early literacy efforts through this annual drive better prepares thousands of children for success when they enter kindergarten.”

Donating to the Grow A Reader virtual book drive is simple. People can visit a participating Grow A Reader business location, “pick a flower” and purchase books online at swhd.org/GAR to help get children’s books into the hands of kids who need them. Books start at only $3.99 and are also eligible for a dollar-for-dollar Arizona Charitable Tax Credit of up to $800.

Donated books are distributed to families in need who participate in Southwest Human Development’s early literacy programs like Raising A Reader. This program focuses on strengthening family literacy routines and community literacy connections. Additionally, donated books support Reach Out and Read, a national, evidence-based program that promotes early literacy in pediatric offices.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit swhd.org/GAR.