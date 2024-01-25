Vet Tix Reaches Historic Milestone

Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) announced it has distributed over 20 million free event tickets valued at over $1.2 billion to our nation’s heroes in cities across America.

Michael A. Focareto III, U.S. Navy veteran, CEO and Founder of Vet Tix, said the organization is committed to giving back to the military community. “What sets us apart is a unique mission to reach every type of service member, both past and present, regardless of service branch or rank. Moreover, we involve their family members, an essential and special part of the military and first responder communities,” he said.

In 2008, Vet Tix started as a grassroots movement with approximately 1,000 members and a handful of donors willing to contribute. The first event was an Arizona Diamondbacks game, and it was evident that organizations admired and trusted the vision of providing free tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts and family activities to currently serving military, National Guard and Reserves, veterans of all eras and the immediate family members of those killed in action. First responders have also been included in recent years.

Today, Vet Tix works with nearly every MLB, NHL, NBA, NFL, NCAA and minor league team, along with NASCAR. Sporting events are the top category for donations and distributions, but Vet Tix also provides tickets to concerts, family programs, performing arts and comedy clubs.

While the mission may seem simple, the life-changing impact can’t be overstated. Vet Tix is a testament to the enduring power of shared experiences and the unwavering belief that we must care for those who have served and sacrificed.

“The burden of military service is something most Americans will never have to experience,” Focareto said. “In addition to suffering physical disabilities and life-altering injuries, many veterans will forever battle unseen emotional wounds. These events allow for moments of joy and connection that are an important part of recovery and rehabilitation.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit vettix.org.