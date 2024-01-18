Valley Recovery Center Receives $100K Housing Grant From Mercy C.A.R.E.S.

Scottsdale Recovery Center was recently awarded a 2023 Mercy C.A.R.E.S. Community Reinvestment Grant of $100,000. The grant will fund SRC’s current and future housing endeavors for those struggling with substance abuse disorder.

“We are so grateful and honored to be chosen for such an impactful grant,” said Lee Yaiva, SRC CEO. “This gift from Mercy C.A.R.E.S. will allow us to continue providing high-quality housing to our clients, who are working hard to find and maintain recovery.”

Mercy C.A.R.E.S., which stands for Community Action Resources Education and Service, is Mercy Care’s community giving initiative. Through grant funding, sponsorships, volunteer efforts and board participation, Mercy C.A.R.E.S. supports AHCCCS’ Whole Person Care Initiative, which addresses Social Risk Factors to improve health outcomes.

“Mercy Care is thrilled to provide Scottsdale Recovery Center with a Community Reinvestment Grant. As an organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of all Arizonans, and particularly those who are underserved with complex health needs, we are happy to partner with Scottsdale Recovery Center in making a positive impact on our community,” said Trisha Stuart, Mercy Care director of community relations. “Through Mercy C.A.R.E.S., we partner with organizations across the state whose health focus areas align with ours, such as managing chronic conditions, supporting mental health and well-being, addressing housing insecurity, and empowering recovery for substance use.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit scottsdalerecovery.com.