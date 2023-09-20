Valley Leadership Announces Man & Woman of the Year

Valley Leadership announced that Angela Hughey and Brian Spicker are the 74th Annual Man & Woman of the Year honorees.

The pair will be honored for their long-term contributions and commitment to the community at the Annual Man & Woman of the Year event on Nov. 28.

Each year, an outstanding Valley man and woman are selected to highlight leaders in our community who have gone above and beyond to make an impact in Arizona.

Hughey, co-founder and president of ONE Community and ONE Community Foundation, and Spicker, the president and CEO of the Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation, have shown through their years of commitment what it takes to address our state’s most pressing issues, and to do so with a decision-making philosophy built on values.

“Angela and Brian have put decades of community-based service into Arizona over the course of their prestigious careers. The honor is truly ours to be able to highlight their work, impact and commitment to seeing every Arizonan is able to thrive and succeed,” said Dave Brown, CEO of Valley Leadership.

Hughey and Spicker join a prestigious list of past Man & Woman of the Year award recipients, including last year’s honorees, Reyna Montoya and Dr. Chad Gestson.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit valleyleadership.org.