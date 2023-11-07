United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona Named Outstanding Nonprofit by Phoenix Mayor’s Commission on Disability Issues

United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Central Arizona was recently recognized for its outstanding work with the disability community by the Mayor’s Commission on Disability Issues, the Equal Opportunity Department and members of the disability community.

The annual Disability Awareness and Recognition event (D.A.R.E.) was recently held in downtown Phoenix, and acknowledged UCP of Central Arizona for its ability to maintain and implement opportunities for full inclusion in the organization’s mission and daily activities.

“United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona, our Outstanding Nonprofit Award honoree, embodies the very essence of resilience, compassion and dedication to the disability community,” said Nicole Anderson, chair of the Mayor’s Commission on Disability Issues. “In a world that often focuses on differences, UCP of Central Arizona stands as a testament to the power of unity, understanding and inclusion.

Each year, D.A.R.E. honors individuals, organizations and businesses for their dedication and service to the disabled community. The ceremony also recognizes those committed to improving the quality of life of all residents and visitors of Phoenix. The program’s goal is to inspire others to emulate the honorees and provide inclusivity for the community.

“We are extremely honored to receive this recognition,” said Kentay Garvin, CEO of UCP of Central Arizona. “We always say UCP is one of the best-kept secrets in the Valley. With this award, it gives us an opportunity to let more people know what we are all about and what we are doing every day to help kids and adults with disabilities live a life without limits.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit ucpofcentralaz.org.