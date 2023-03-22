Turquoise Wine Cellar & Tasting Room Is a West Valley Gem

In August 2022, Jennifer Sinconis and her neighbor Laura Hernandez opened Turquoise Wine Cellar & Tasting Room in Glendale.

“When I moved to Arizona from Washington state three years ago, I realized there was an opportunity in the West Valley to create a place to enjoy wine tasting with a community vibe,” Sinconis said.

The name Turquoise pays homage to pops of color in Southwestern art and design, and the menu includes wine flights named after gemstones.

With Hernandez focusing on business operations, Sinconis manages the wine buying and menu. “Our goal is to make wine approachable and showcase unique wines,” Sinconis said. “We look for boutique wines, wines that are sustainably farmed and wines with a good story. We change our wines regularly, so we give our customers an opportunity to try new things, and we are here to help them learn.”

Turquoise offers a small seasonal food menu designed to complement and enhance the wine, including cheese and charcuterie boards, flatbreads and Turquoise’s signature champagne cupcakes.

In less than a year, Turquoise has garnered a loyal following, including a wine club with more than 150 members. In addition to monthly winemaker dinners for club members, Turquoise offers wine classes and live music.

“We’ve had a great reaction from the community,” said Sinconis. “People are excited to have a place in the neighborhood where they can gather, enjoy each other’s company and experience unique wines.”

Turquoise Wine Cellar & Tasting Room is open Wednesday through Sunday. For more behind this Frontdoor, go to turquoisewinebar.com.