Treat Her Right

On Mom Time

Treadmills, rowers and bikes — oh my! For the mama who is on the go but can’t seem to physically go to a gym or studio, equipment from NordicTrack may be the answer. Sure, there’s the possibility of in-home fitness equipment morphing into a large hamper, but have faith! The interactive nature of an iFit membership includes motivating, on-demand training and might be what mom needs to keep moving, relegating clothing to its rightful place. If manual is more her speed, mom can run, hike, row or ride without purchasing the approximately $180 annual iFit subscription. NordicTrack equipment is aesthetically pleasing, and some machines fold up to save space.

Equipment pricing starts at approximately $1,000 and varies with model and capability.

nordictrack.com