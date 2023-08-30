“Jewelry is like the perfect spice — it complements what’s already there” – Diane von Furstenberg

Dating back to approximately 400 B.C., jewelry is embedded in our culture. From the rarest gems to man-made beads, personal symbols have long expressed feelings, status and affiliation like no other wearable design element. Although trends may shift through the years, making a statement with jewelry is always in style. We’ve gathered a few of our favorite brands coming in hot for fall.

Melinda Maria

This go-to, oh-so-chic line out of Los Angeles tops our list of fashion jewelry designers who just get it. With new drops and styles season upon season, Melinda Maria (MM) Jewelry is cool, affordable and well-made. I discovered MM years back and was instantly drawn not only to MM’s designs but also to the culture surrounding her company. Exuding positive vibes, empowerment and inclusivity, MM quickly became a staple in my jewelry rotation. Whether polishing off a look or transforming a simple one into a fashion statement, it’s easy to feel fabulous in her designs. We talked to an MM team member (customer service is top-notch), who shared what’s in for fall, such as MM’s new men’s line, which launched last week. Edgy and suitable for both genders, the men’s collection features a variety of chains and bracelets in silver and gold and is touted as a line “for him, for her, for everyone.” I have the Julian chain on order and look forward to sharing the piece with my teenage son (depending on his mood of the moment). Specifically for women, chandelier earrings and a modern take on pearls (cuff bracelets) are currently tops. Silver is the metal color of choice right now, per a representative from the company. An uptick in silver MM sales is noteworthy as the jeweler’s high-shine pieces have been spotted on celebrities, including Selena Gomez, Greta Gerwig and Kendall Jenner. Designing jewelry that makes people happy since 2005, MM is one to watch.

melindamaria.com

Khiry

Founded in 2016, Khiry was created by an undergraduate student as a response to a luxury goods expert’s statement that true luxury brands only emerged from Europe. Jameel Mohammed launched Khiry to channel art and beauty into modern jewelry with the goal of establishing a fashion house. Seven years later, the former University of Pennsylvania undergraduate is well on his way — featured in Vogue and touting Serena Williams as a fan. Khiry jewelry collection includes sculptural demi-fine pieces finished in sterling silver and 18-karat gold vermeil. Moderately priced rings, necklaces and earrings are unique and crafted in Brooklyn. Mohammed’s first brand capsule, Tiny Heirloom, features delicate yet bold stud earrings. It’s a contrast of the unexpected that drew me in — the tiny tough-love stud in 14-karat gold is a personal favorite — spikes protruding from a petite heart. It packs a lot of punch. Statement pieces, including rings, necklaces and pendants are typically sculpted in Mohammed’s signature silhouettes, inspired by themes throughout the African diaspora. Collections incorporate an array of semi-precious stones, while art, clothing and photography are also housed under the Khiry brand.

khiry.com

Selim Mouzannar

Craftsmanship and culture are woven throughout jeweler Selim Mouzannar’s designs. The Lebanese jeweler/artist infuses worldly experiences into his hand-crafted pieces, favoring the romance of Ottoman-era style juxtaposed with a modern twist. Semi-precious stones such as tanzanite, aquamarine, tourmaline and sapphire inspire many of his creations. Bracelets, earrings and rings are designed to reflect optimism and nonviolence — the heart of the jeweler’s work — while personal experiences continue to shape Mouzannar’s designs. Simple lines coupled with colorful gems is his signature look. High on my wish list is anything from Mouzannar’s ring collection — stunning is an understatement. From his expertise in gemology to his use of ethically responsible materials, Mouzannar’s creations exude passion and have drawn a worldwide fan base, with boutiques located in Beirut, Paris, London and Istanbul. Ready-to-wear pieces can be found online, and custom designs are available.

selimmouzannar.com