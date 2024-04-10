Sagewood Residents Raise Funds to Provide Scholarships for Staff

For more than a decade, residents at Sagewood, a life plan community in north Phoenix, have raised funds to help staff and their dependent family members pursue higher education.

In 2013, a group of residents started the nonprofit Sagewood Residents’ Foundation to give back to the people working and caring for them in the community. Year after year, residents donated funds to send Sagewood staff or their dependents to college or trade school. Since the foundation’s inception, residents at Sagewood have raised more than $1.3 million and provided more than 425 scholarships.

“Each day, the staff members come to Sagewood with big smiles on their faces and make it their mission to ensure the residents are well cared for,” said Dr. Marlene Ross, immediate past president of the Sagewood Residents’ Foundation. “We have become a big family and genuinely care for all the employees at Sagewood. By providing scholarships, we help them and their families continue their education to open more career opportunities in the future.”

The program has grown significantly over the years. Initially awarding 14 employee scholarships, the foundation provided scholarships to 44 individuals in 2023. While the group fundraises year-round and residents donate regularly, they also host fundraising events.

