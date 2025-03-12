Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona Reopens Renovated Cambridge House

Photo by Jennifer Rose Photography

After more than a year of extensive renovations, parents of children receiving treatment at Phoenix Children’s now have access to both overnight accommodations and a new Day Use program at the Cambridge House on the hospital’s campus.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona (RMHCCNAZ) recently celebrated the grand re-opening of its Cambridge House, which serves as the home away from home for up to 18 families every night, including weekends and holidays.

First opened in 2008, Cambridge House is one of the three locations operated by RMHCCNAZ where parents can live while their children receive hospital care. During the 15-month renovation, the four-story structure with 12 guest rooms and six apartments was completely remodeled, updated and refurnished from top to bottom.

“We are grateful to our generous donors and outstanding contractors for the opportunity to give the facility the much-needed improvements that our families deserve,” said Kerry Schulman, CEO of RMHCCNAZ.

Cambridge House will also be home to the nonprofit’s first Day Use program in Maricopa County. The Day Use program provides a welcoming environment for families with a child receiving care at Phoenix Children’s–Thomas Campus who live within 30 miles of the hospital and are not eligible to stay overnight at Cambridge House. These families will have access to the same essential resources as overnight guests, including a family room, community kitchen, shaded playground, showers, laundry facility and other amenities, enabling them to rest and recharge while remaining close to the hospital.

“The Day Use program expands our ability to meet families where they are,” said Schulman. “Whether a family needs a place to take a break or prepare a meal, the Cambridge House is here to provide comfort and support during their most difficult moments.”

The remodel of Cambridge House included sustainability in its design through the installation of a solar canopy system and two electric vehicle charging stations. The system generates more than 110 megawatt-hours of renewable energy annually, reducing energy costs and environmental impact. The shaded parking spaces and EV charging stations were installed to further enhance the residential experience for guest families.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit rmhccnaz.org.