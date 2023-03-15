Rescued Tiger Cub Finds Sanctuary at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center

Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center says a tiger cub is now safely being cared for after the animal was rescued by the Phoenix Police Department.

In January, police say a tiger cub was illegally listed for sale online by a man in Phoenix. When officers were notified about the listing, they contacted the seller, posing as a potential buyer. Once enough information was gathered to obtain a search warrant, the tiger cub and other exotic animals, including baby snapping turtles and a baby alligator, were seized and turned over to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The director of SWCC, Linda Searles, said her organization picked up the tiger cub, and it now lives in a special enclosure in SWCC’s animal hospital in Scottsdale, where she is getting needed care. Searles said the animal was a little wobbly when it first arrived, but after being put on a specified diet for tiger cubs, she has filled out and grown.

“We are proud to say the tiger cub is a very active and healthy cub,” Searles said. “She has received lots of enrichment from the animal care team and medical staff at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center. She has plenty of toys and entertainment to keep her busy while she waits to be taken to her forever home.”

The grand jury has indicted the man in charge of endangering and selling the cub. She will remain in the care of SWCC until the criminal case is settled. The tiger cub will then be sent to an out-of-state sanctuary that has other tigers and a large grassy, treed enclosure with access to temperature-controlled indoor housing.

SWCC, accredited by the American Sanctuary Association, rescues and rehabilitates wildlife that has been injured, displaced and orphaned. Once rehabilitated, they are returned to the wild. Sanctuary is provided to animals that cannot be released back into the wild.

Founded in 1994, SWCC has rehabilitated thousands of sick, injured, orphaned or displaced wild animals. More than 70 percent have been successfully released back into the wild. Specially trained staff and volunteers are on call to respond to any wild mammal emergency that may arise.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit southwestwildlife.org.