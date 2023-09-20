Visit IMI Design 2021 billboard

Sept. 20, 2023

Raise a Stein to Oktoberfest

Photo courtesy of Four Peaks Oktoberfest

Celebrate the annual German tradition with food, beer and fun at events across the Valley.

Sept. 29 – Oct. 1
Oktoberfest at Greenwood Brewing, downtown Phoenix
The three-day event includes beer specials, food trucks, brewery tours, a comedy show, yoga and the launch of Greenwood’s new Schnitzel Pop beer.

Sept. 30 – Oct. 1
Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest, Dr. A.J. Chandler Park
Hosted by Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Company, the event includes beer, German fare, live music, children’s activities and more, with tickets starting at $16. Children under 6 are admitted free.

Oct. 7
Gilbert Oktoberfest, Gilbert Civic Center
Enjoy beer from local craft breweries, bratwurst and pretzels, traditional polka music, DJs, stein-holding
and brat-eating contests and more. Admission is $15.

Oct. 7
Oktoberfest Dinner, Classic Cooking Academy, North Scottsdale
Highlighting authentic German food paired with German beer, the menu includes grilled bratwurst with homemade pretzel buns, beef rouladen with braised red cabbage and Black Forest cake. Cost is $90.

Oct. 13 – 15
Four Peaks Oktoberfest, Tempe Town Lake
Celebrating its 50th year, Four Peaks Oktoberfest features beer, food, live music, rides and competitions, including wiener dog races and a local celebrity brat-eating contest. The annual fundraiser benefits Tempe Sister Cities’ student exchange program. General admission is $20 on Friday and Saturday, and free on Sunday. Attendees 20 and younger get free admission all weekend. Pre-sale tickets are available at a discount.

