Pro Tip of the Month: Live Your Values

This month’s tip comes courtesy of Hollie Costello, vice president of marketing and public relations at Make-A-Wish Arizona

“Live your values. When your work and life values are in balance, work is more about mission and vision than tasks and meetings. Surround yourself with others who feel the same way, from your staff and coworkers to your board, supporters and even your ‘clients.’ You will find that everything falls into place to create a story of success. I also believe you should share that story as much as possible. When you are inspired by what you do, your story will inspire others. There is so much going on in the world; when you have a chance to share a story of happiness and hope, you should always do so!”

Make-A-Wish Arizona is the founding chapter of the international wish-granting organization. Its mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses reaches more than 420 Arizona kids annually. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit arizona.wish.org.