Pour, Sip and Vibe at Chic Chef 77

A vast array of experiences have shaped Nik Fields’ culinary businesses. She had a successful career in finance, is a private chef to athletes and celebrities, and has her own line of spice blends, olive oils and other gourmet foods, as well as kitchenware.

To further expand her culinary empire, Fields was inspired by her love of wine to open Chic Chef 77 in Tempe in February 2023, the first Black-owned wine bar in the state.

“Chic Chef 77 offers art on a plate, fantastic flavors and good vibes,” said Fields. “The atmosphere is eclectic yet relaxing. The menu isn’t your typical wine bar food. It’s beautifully plated and inspired by New York City, where I grew up.”

The menu features a selection of boutique wines, including several Black-owned brands, and craft cocktails. Food offerings include Central Park charcuterie platter, Tri-State hummus trio, Verrazzano jumbo pretzel with honey mustard and marinara sauce, and New York-style cheesecake. For weekend brunch, guests can enjoy sangria and mimosa flights.

“It can be frustrating because Black-owned businesses don’t get the funds, assistance or knowledge we need. We have faced some challenges, but guests love our food, atmosphere and music, and we are looking to expand,” said Fields, who plans to offer more live music, wine dinners and other events at the wine bar.

Chic Chef 77 is open Tuesday through Saturday evenings, and for brunch on Saturday and Sunday. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit chicchef77.com.