Pita Jungle Celebrates 30 Years

Pita Jungle was founded in 1994 by three Arizona State University students who saw a need for more healthy restaurants near the Tempe campus.

At a time when options were limited, the team wanted to make healthy, great-tasting food readily available at a reasonable price with exceptional customer service. The concept took off, and 30 years later, Pita Jungle has 23 locations throughout the state. The founders continue to be heavily involved in all aspects of Pita Jungle’s operations.

With the mission of helping guests sustain a healthy and balanced lifestyle, Pita Jungle offers a variety of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free items. Pita Jungle’s menu is influenced by global flavors with the benefits of the Mediterranean diet.

In December, Pita Jungle launched its International Street Flavors menu, offering Mediterranean-influenced dishes with light, fresh and unprocessed ingredients inspired by global street foods. The menu is available through the spring and features dishes like gluten-free lemon chicken rice soup, a vegetarian Mediterranean bean and cheese burrito and a vegan street noodle stir fry in a spicy garlic ginger sauce. The International Street Flavors menu features $3 “Inflation Busters,” including a wood-fired cauliflower taco and a gluten-free hummus and chicken taco. Pita Jungle also offers a happy hour menu with Mediterranean-inspired tapas such as hummus, tzatziki, falafel, feta and olives.

With three decades of success as a beloved Arizona brand, Pita Jungle continues to stay true to its roots and provide healthy, delicious food with global flavors to meet a variety of preferences with a focus on quality and customer service.

