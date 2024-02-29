Ooh, La La SANDRO and Maje in Scottsdale

Scottsdale Fashion Square will soon welcome Parisian luxury sister brands SANDRO and Maje to its collection of retailers, adding a French twist to its rich repertoire of accessible luxury brands. Maje boutique’s 1,850-square-foot interior will include ceppo flooring, custom plaster finishes, and lighting, showcasing women’s ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear from the brand. Born in Paris in 1998, the brand embodies a feminine, understated, yet glamorous silhouette, featuring trend-led and classic pieces with a twist.

SANDRO’s atmosphere boasts large-format travertine flooring, wood accents and contemporary art. The boutique will span 1,600 square feet, offering women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear. Wearable and modern styles are both refined and offbeat, complementing its sister brand.

“We are thrilled to be opening Sandro and Maje right in the heart of Scottsdale,” said Laura Yetman, VP of retail & business development for SMCP North America. “We have had our eye on Scottsdale Fashion Square for quite some time and finally found the perfect spaces to introduce Parisian chic to the Southwest. On a personal note, having grown up in Phoenix, I remember how enchanted I was my first time walking into Scottsdale Fashion Square. All these years later, I’m just as impressed with the upscale shopping destination. It truly delivers the perfect blend of sophistication, luxury and desert charm.”

Catching my eye in Maje’s collection of ready-to-wear items: tweed blazer and skirt sets, herringbone patterns and sequin-embroidered options. SANDRO’s collection of T-shirts, jackets and jeans and accessories top my spring/summer wish list. Prices for most items from both brands are less than $1,000, positioning the contemporary pair between the high-end and mass market.

Maje and SANDRO are set to open at Scottsdale Fashion Square at the end of March. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit fashionsquare.com