Newly Rebranded Phoenix Suns Charities Announces Grant Recipients

The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury announced the rebranding of Phoenix Suns Charities to Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation. The newly renamed foundation, which recognizes both the Suns and Mercury’s community efforts, awarded its first grants to seven Arizona nonprofit organizations.

“Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation celebrates the positive impact both the Suns and Mercury teams make on and off the court,” said Sarah Krahenbuhl, executive director of Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation. “These grants will support our community partners and provide the resources to make a difference in the lives of children across Arizona.”

The selected organizations represent the foundation’s mission to use the platform of basketball to support, strengthen and bring together diverse communities across Arizona.

The grant recipients are:

Junior Achievement of Arizona: The first-ever Suns and Mercury space will open at JA BizTown, where students will put their skills to work at the on-site learning “city” among 40 different businesses and industries.

Marcus Graham Project: Provides diverse aspirants in the field of marketing and media with exposure and experience to solidify careers within the industry. The grant will support a workshop to provide professionals with networking, training and exposure to the Suns and Mercury brands to further their career interests.

Math Hoops: A dynamic learning experience that leverages the game of basketball and the NBA/WNBA brands to develop algebra readiness and social-emotional competency.

Positive Coaching Alliance: Provides research-based training and resources for coaches, parents, athletes and leaders to ensure a positive youth development experience for kids in sports. Funding will provide services and offset the workshop programming cost for basketball-specific organizations.

Solano’s No Limit Hoops: Creates a safe and accessible environment for disadvantaged youth to play basketball and learn leadership qualities. The grant supports program costs, including gym rentals, equipment and apparel.

Special Olympics Arizona: Funding will support the organization’s mission to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

UMOM New Day Centers: Provides shelter, services and affordable housing for single women and families experiencing homelessness. The grant will fund the repair of a basketball court at its downtown Phoenix facility.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit suns.com/foundation.