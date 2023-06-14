New in Town: Rosso Brings Authentic Italian Cuisine to Downtown Phoenix

Italian native Stefano Fabbri has been bringing authentic Italian cuisine to the Phoenix area for more than a decade as the founder of POMO Restaurant Group. The group includes three POMO Pizzeria locations, two Luna Gelateria locations and Rosso Italian, which opened in downtown Phoenix in February 2023.

Fabbri is from the Emilia-Romagna region, which is known for some of Italy’s most iconic foods, including Bolognese sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, prosciutto di Parma and balsamic vinegar. Fabbri’s grandfather opened a bakery there in 1949. Fabbri’s parents opened a pizzeria and gelato shop called Luna in the area in 1969, named after the moon landing. Luna means moon in Italian and is the inspiration for Fabbri’s Luna Gelateria, which has locations at POMO in Scottsdale and downtown Phoenix.

Rosso offers the same focus on authentic Italian cuisine as Fabbri’s other restaurants, using Italian cooking techniques and ingredients imported from Italy.

“I love the food, the ambience, the design and the location,” said Fabbri about Rosso, which is located close to Footprint Center. “I love the vibe of downtown Phoenix. Rosso has a great patio where you can watch people go by and feel the energy of downtown.”

Some of Rosso’s most popular dishes include calamari fritto, short rib with polenta, gnocchi burrata and pork chop Milanese, as well as several varieties of pizza. Gluten-free and vegan options are available. Rosso also offers craft cocktails and Italian desserts.

“My passion for authentic Italian food is in my blood and I still have the passion from when I opened my first restaurant,” said Fabbri. “I love to bring these flavors to Arizona.”