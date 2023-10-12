Meet Your Maker: Liv Tall

Our “Meet Your Maker” series spotlights the stories behind groundbreaking creators in our community. This installment features Angela Zdrale, the founder of Liv Tall.

Standing 6’1”, Liv Tall founder Angela Zdrale has fashion industry experience as impressive as her height. Enjoying all things style since childhood, Zdrale knew a career in fashion and retail was a given. With experience spanning nearly two decades, her work eventually led to management positions for well-known designers, including Kate Spade and Tory Burch. Through the years, Zdrale rode the glamorous waves of the evolving fashion industry while quietly creating her own designs, dreaming about serving at the helm of her own label.

Fast-forward to the challenging years of the pandemic when opportunity unexpectedly presented itself and Zdrale was laid off from her position with a local luxury retailer. With the support of her family, Zdrale decided the time was “now” and went all-in on launching Liv Tall, a fashion line for women 5’9” and above, size 2-18.

Immediately getting to work, the designer’s focus was centering every aspect of her new brand around the company’s core values, including manufacturing in the U.S.A. to ensure fair and ethical practices and control processes and designs; sustainability from procurement and batch size to material selection; and supporting nonprofits like Threaded Together to help elevate the industry she loves.

Simultaneously, Zdrale connected with FABRIC, a local nonprofit that provides apparel entrepreneurs with resources and access to no-minimum and on-demand manufacturing, allowing Zdrale to build her brand. “FABRIC taught me the ins and outs of how to take my designs from conception to production,” Zdrale said. “The organization was instrumental in supporting my vision for Liv Tall.” Soon after, Liv Tall produced its first collection, comprised of six pieces and the brand’s stand-out piece, the versatile Liv Wrap, a silk chiffon swimsuit coverup that doubles as a duster.

As a small-business owner, Zdrale is continuously creating and building. She is the business, running all aspects, from development, design, marketing and more. As a mom of a future tall girl and the namesake for her brand name, Zdrale is proud to provide stylish, current, well-made fashion options for women like her and, eventually, her daughter, Olive. “I include Olive in decisions with color and print choices. I want her to see me working hard for what our family has and what it means to make a dream a reality,” Zdrale said.

Reality for the designer involves reflecting on valuable lessons from her industry experience. Understanding who her core customer is and having a strong identity are paramount for success, according to Zdrale. “Being a designer is an art form — creating a wearable piece of art,” she said.

Zdrale draws inspiration from other tall women, her core customers. She enjoys being a problem-solver for women of height and listens to her customers’ needs, providing options that she was once challenged to find in ready-to-wear clothing. Her brand’s best sellers include Liv Tall’s bodysuits, pants (with varying lengths), stylish jackets and sweatsuits — all suitable for long torsos.

Continuing to create for her core client is what living the dream looks like for Zdrale, while keeping an eye on the future. The designer currently has denim on her mind, along with ideas for evolving into a lifestyle brand. Catch this stylish maker and learn more about her collections at Junk in the Trunk – Spring 2024 or online at livtall.com.