Marcellino Ristorante Celebrates 20 Years in Scottsdale

In 2003, chef Marcellino Verzino and his wife Sima opened Marcellino Ristorante in Scottsdale. The couple, who met in Rome, moved from New York City to Scottsdale after visiting friends in the area.

Marcellino was born in the Campania region of Italy and started cooking for his family at a young age. He worked in several restaurants in Italy and New York before opening his namesake restaurant in Old Town Scottsdale.

“Every dish on our menu is created with deeply satisfying flavors born of Marcellino’s creativity and knowledge of Italy’s regional cuisine. Every aspect of the restaurant is meant to engage the senses and emotions, from Marcellino’s cuisine and our staff’s European-style service to the rich and relaxing ambiance and live music performances on Thursday and Saturday evenings,” said Sima, who regularly performs with her All-Star Trio at the restaurant.

In addition to signature menu items, including fresh pasta and seafood, Marcellino Ristorante offers nightly specials and wine pairings. The restaurant was recognized for its wine selection, which includes a wide range of Italian varietals, with a 2023 Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. The restaurant regularly hosts wine dinners and cooking classes.

“Wine pairings suggested by our service staff, exceptional bar team or Marcellino himself put the finishing touch on the dining experience,” Sima said.

Marcellino, Sima and the restaurant staff focus on the guest experience. “The fact that Marcellino and I are there every night to personally take care of our guests has had much impact,” Sima said. “We truly love to meet people who have chosen to dine at our restaurant when there are so many options out there. It’s so gratifying when people truly embrace who you are and what you share with them. We know we wouldn’t be here without our amazing guests and staff.”

Marcellino Ristorante is hosting several events to celebrate its 20th anniversary:

Oct. 3: Wine pairing dinner with Classico Wines

Oct. 28: Anniversary celebration with live music, Champagne toasts and raffle prizes

Nov. 7: An intimate dinner at the chef’s island with Marcellino preparing a multi-course meal paired with wines

For information and reservations, call 480-990-9500 or visit marcellinoristorante.com.