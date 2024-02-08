International Women’s Forum of Arizona Announces 2024 Board Members

The International Women’s Forum Arizona, a nonprofit connecting women business leaders, recently announced its 2024 board of directors. These women will help support the organization’s mission to advance women’s leadership and champion equality both in Arizona and worldwide.

“We’re excited about our 2024 board of directors, a fantastic team bringing diverse expertise and insight to our vital work,” said IWF Arizona board president JoAnn Holland. “Personally, it’s an honor for me to extend a warm welcome to this powerhouse of committed leaders. I’m genuinely looking forward to collaborating with each of them throughout the year ahead.”

IWF Arizona’s board members hold a one-year term, which will conclude at the end of 2024. The board members are:

JoAnn Holland of Central Phoenix Women | East Valley Women | North Valley Women | Women of Scottsdale (president)

Carey Chambers of Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust (vice president and treasurer)

Gaby Cardenas of Colibri Collective (secretary)

Heather Rausch of Foxfire Events (communications chair | membership co-chair)

Mary Mitchell of Girl Scouts – Arizona Cactus-Pine (membership co-chair)

Adelaida Severson of Bushtex, Inc. (program chair)

Lauren Chazal of Headlands Research (mentorship chair)

Megan Ackaert of Wells Fargo (at large)

Latasha Causey of Phoenix Raceway (at large)

Shannon Clancy of The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (at large)

Lisa Hartsock of Valleywise Health (at large)

The new board members will also support IWF Arizona’s new mentorship program: Women Opening Doors to Women, an initiative designed to empower young women on their professional journeys. Set to begin in the fall of 2025, through connections and guidance from IWF Arizona and Global members, the program aims to foster a supportive environment, paving the way for future leaders.

The International Women’s Forum Arizona was started in 1982 and now includes over 100 prominent Valley-based leaders in various fields like business, the arts, government, academia, STEM and many nonprofit executives.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit iwfaz.org.