Hidden Gems: A Peek into Valley Speakeasies

“A modern speakeasy should be a hard-to-find place — but not too hard — that creates a mysterious vibe for guests. It makes them feel like they are enjoying an elusive and forbidden experience,” said Kyla Hein, owner and director of operations at TWP Hospitality, which owns several local bars, including Pigtails, which has locations in downtown Phoenix and North Phoenix, accessible through the Whining Pig at Desert Ridge Marketplace.

Hein describes the cocktail menu at Pigtails as “eclectic but intentional” with creative libations in categories including Bold ‘n Boozy, Light ‘n Citrusy and Faves ‘n Throwbacks, as well as shots and zero-proof options.