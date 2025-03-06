Greenest Show on Grass Helps People and Planet Flourish

The journey from the WM Phoenix Open to the homes and tables of families in need might not be visible to most. However, it plays a crucial part of nonprofit Waste Not’s mission to combat food waste. As Arizona ranks the worst in the country for food waste, partnerships like M Culinary Concepts and Waste Not are vital to ensuring that no food is wasted and instead is used to feed those in need.

When the week’s festivities closed, all the leftover meals don’t just disappear. At large events like the WM Phoenix Open, leftover food is often discarded and ends up in landfills. Instead, with the help of Waste Not, the WM Phoenix Open is committed to a zero-waste goal, ensuring that no food goes unused.

Since the 1990s, Waste Not has partnered with M Culinary Concepts, the caterer of the WM Phoenix Open, to ensure that any unused food is put to good use. This year, M Culinary Concepts and Waste Not rescued and redistributed 30,764 pounds of food to Arizonans in need, including food pantries, churches and women’s shelters across Arizona.

One of those nonprofits, Jose’s Closet, provides support to foster, kinship and adoptive families. Kawnie, a volunteer at Jose’s Closet for more than 10 years, has witnessed firsthand the incredible impact that food donations have on the children and families served. With the help of Waste Not and M Culinary Concepts, foster children receive full meals to nourish their growing bodies.

“They’re not just getting macaroni and cheese — they’re getting full meals,” she said. “But without the help, we wouldn’t even be able to supplement these families.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit wastenotaz.org.