Got Baggage?

Ricardo 2-Piece Hard Side Luggage Set

Giving Amazon vibes, Costco Wholesale seems to have it all. Yes, it takes some effort to order ahead (no Prime delivery here) or visit your neighborhood big-box store; however, if you’re in need of a plethora of sturdy pieces that won’t chip away at the vacation budget, Costco’s Ricardo Hardside Luggage Set is for you. For $164.99, you get two modern-looking suitcases: carry-on and large check-in size. The sets come in gray or blue and include luxury brand features such as a hard exterior shell, 360-degree rolling wheels, USB port, anti-microbial technology, compression panels and more. Purchasing a few sets is highly advised, as this tried-and-true product will keep you and your precious items covered for years to come.