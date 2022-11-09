Gold Palette ArtWalk Schedule Announced

The Scottsdale Gallery Association has announced its lineup of themed Gold Palette ArtWalks for the 2022-2023 season. In addition to the SGA’s weekly Thursday night ArtWalks, taking place from 7 to 9 p.m. throughout the Scottsdale Arts District — which runs along Main Street from Scottsdale Road to Goldwater Boulevard and north of Indian School on Marshall Way to 5th Avenue — the Gold Palette ArtWalks offer guests extended hours from 6:30 to 9 p.m., special activities and experiences such as complimentary wine tastings, specialty themes that often align with the city of Scottsdale’s celebrations as well as additional entertainment and activities.

“We are extremely proud to serve as an advocate and promoter of our incredible and ever-growing art community through our ArtWalks in partnership with the city of Scottsdale,” said French Thompson of the Scottsdale Gallery Association. “The Gold Palette ArtWalks allow us to have even more fun and get creative with themed events that correlate with some of Scottsdale’s most unique and memorable events and celebrations that further allow us to showcase our arts community for locals and visitors alike. We invite avid art collectors and novice art enthusiasts to join us for every and any of these exciting events.”

The 2022-2023 Gold Palette ArtWalk lineup is as follows:

Thursday, Nov. 10 — Taking place in conjunction with the popular Canal Convergence Water + Art + Light, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, this special ArtWalk will highlight some of the participating artists featured in this year’s spectacular public art installation, including public artist Jeff Zischke, who opened Zischke Design Gallery and Café in late summer and will be displaying his “Droplet” large-scale light-up sculpture at the Casa de Artistas plaza.

Thursday, Dec. 8 — This spirited Scottsdazzle-themed ArtWalk features holiday-centric artwork, gifts for the art lover, festive entertainment such as strolling carolers, a visit from Santa and other jolly experiences.

Thursday, Jan. 12 — The annual Demonstrate and Donuts event serves as a fundraiser for the 100 Club of Arizona, a nonprofit that has assisted statewide public safety agencies, officers, firefighters and EMTs/paramedics as well as their families since 1968. In addition to live demonstrations and sweet treats, guests can enjoy music from traditional bagpipe performers.

Thursday, Feb. 2 — In alignment with the city of Scottsdale’s Western Week festivities, this Gold Palette ArtWalk features authentic native artists and artwork, performances and more.

Thursday, March 2 — In celebration of Scottsdale’s thriving native art, culture and heritage, the Native Spirit ArtWalk highlights the vast and incredible mediums inspired by and created by Native American artists. Themed activities, entertainment and exhibits take place within participating galleries as well as along the streets of the Scottsdale Arts District.

Thursday, April 13 — The “Old World Meets New World” ArtWalk is a new theme this season and is set to feature great masters and stunning newcomers to the Scottsdale arts scene.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit scottsdalegalleries.com