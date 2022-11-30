Visit Cre8tive

Nov. 30, 2022

Give Back with a Produce Box

Photo courtesy of Project Roots AZ

For a holiday gift that helps others, local nonprofit Project Roots AZ sells produce boxes with profits reinvested in community gardens that provide food for those in need.

Project Roots AZ’s produce boxes feature seasonal offerings of freshly picked vegetables and fruits for $35. Produce boxes are delivered every Sunday. Monthly and biweekly produce-box subscriptions can also be purchased.

“With the support of the community this holiday season, we can continue to grow natural foods to give to those in need across the Valley,” said Bridget Pettis, Project Roots AZ co-founder and former Phoenix Mercury player. “It is our mission to educate the community about  self-reliance and the empowerment that comes from growing their own food and provide opportunities for anyone to get the fresh foods necessary to live a healthier life.”

Founded in 2019, Project Roots AZ supports the homeless and those with food insecurities by feeding them from local community gardens and mobile kitchen services, as well as supplying hygiene items, clothing and shelter.

Project  Roots AZ  volunteers grow fresh fruits and vegetables in its community gardens in Maricopa and at Spaces of Opportunity in South Phoenix. Produce is donated to local food banks and sold at  farmer’s markets and through  seasonal produce box delivery  services. 

Proceeds from the sale of these products are reinvested in Project Roots AZ to help more recipients.

Visit projectrootsaz.org/produceboxes to order produce boxes and help make a difference in the community.

