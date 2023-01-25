Gearing Up for Charity at Barrett-Jackson

Ladies and gents, start your engines — for a good cause. Barrett-Jackson is in full swing, and this year, the World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions again feature highly anticipated vehicles on the auction block for charity. Five vehicles, including two VIN 001 productions, will cross the block with 100 percent of the hammer price going directly toward a myriad of designated nonprofits.

A fully electric 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV will be auctioned for charity Saturday, Jan. 28. One of two featured VIN 001 vehicles, the new Hummer’s sale will benefit Tread Lightly!, a nonprofit that promotes and protects responsible recreation.

Benefiting Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the 2024 Ford Mustang GT Fastback auction will also take place this Saturday. This all-new Mustang GT is the second VIN 001 vehicle creating auction buzz and includes a fighter-jet-inspired cockpit. One hundred percent of funds raised from the sale will aid JDRF in research, advocacy and community engagement supporting breakthroughs for Type 1 diabetes.

A Corvette Stingray previously owned and driven by the late Colin Powell, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and U.S. Secretary of State, will be another one to watch on the block on Saturday. The 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray will benefit America’s Promise Alliance. The organization was founded by the late Ret. General Powell and connects community, government and businesses to improve the lives of America’s youth. Powell’s son, Michael Powell, will be at the auction to support the sale of the vehicle. Driven daily by the late Powell, the Corvette is finished in gunmetal gray with a black interior and has 15,600 miles.

On Friday, Jan. 27, a silver metallic 2023 Ford F150 Lightning 4×4 Super Crew Pickup will hit the block with proceeds benefiting Fighter County Foundation. The nonprofit supports men, women and families of Luke Air Force Base, focusing on culture and morale at the base.

Finally, a 2021 customized Shelby Super Snake, Count Kustoms Edition, rounds out Friday’s featured charity vehicles. Money raised from the Shelby Super Snake will help Camp Freedom, an organization serving veterans, first responders and their family members through an array of healing programs.

To date, Barrett-Jackson has raised more than $149 million for charity. The auction is currently taking place at WestWorld of Scottsdale and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit barrett-jackson.com.