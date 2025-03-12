Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Names Joseph Specter as New President and CEO

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation has appointed Joseph Specter as its new president and CEO.

Specter, who is currently president and general director of Arizona Opera, said he is eager to partner with the Foundation’s dedicated community in support of Wright’s enduring philosophy.

“It is an incredible honor to join the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation as its next president and CEO,” Specter said. “Wright’s vision for improving lives through the principles of organic architecture is as relevant today as ever, and I am eager to collaborate with the Foundation’s dedicated team and community to amplify his influence. Together, we will deepen our engagement with architects, scholars and supporters while strengthening the Foundation’s resources to preserve and advance Wright’s legacy. I look forward to building new relationships and ensuring that Wright’s philosophy continues to inspire generations to come.”

The foundation is drawing on Specter’s extensive experience championing cultural legacies and pioneering creative approaches to community engagement to help guide the Foundation’s mission of preserving and advancing Frank Lloyd Wright’s principles of organic architecture.

“We are delighted to welcome Joseph Specter as the new president and CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation,” said Mark Dreher, board chair for the Foundation. “Joe’s experience in leading mission-driven organizations, his passion for engaging communities and his ability to build strong relationships make him an ideal leader to advance Wright’s legacy. His commitment to expanding the influence of organic architecture and ensuring its relevance for future generations aligns perfectly with our vision. The Board is excited for the Foundation’s next chapter under Joe’s leadership and looks forward to working together to strengthen our mission and impact.”

Under Specter’s leadership at Arizona Opera, the company became a nationally recognized leader in innovation and impact over the past eight and a half years. During that time, the company — which provides main stage performances in both Phoenix and Tucson, as well as statewide educational programming — has significantly expanded its philanthropic support, including securing multiple seven-figure commitments that strengthened the organization’s artistic and community programs. During Specter’s tenure, Arizona Opera also commissioned and produced its first three world premieres and meaningfully expanded its education initiatives. Among the company’s achievements during Specter’s tenure was the commissioning and premiere of the “Taliesin West Version” of Daron Hagen’s opera Shining Brow, based on Frank Lloyd Wright’s life and work.

“On behalf of the Arizona Opera Board, I extend sincere congratulations to Joe on his new role as CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation,” said David Heap, board chair of Arizona Opera. “Joe’s visionary leadership has had a profound transforming impact on Arizona Opera. We are delighted that he will continue to contribute to the cultural landscape of our state. We wish Joe, his family and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation great success in this exciting next chapter.”

Before Arizona Opera, Specter served as general director of Austin Opera, where he led the company through 32 percent budget growth, increased subscription revenue and strengthened fundraising through major donor commitments. Earlier, as director of institutional relations at the Metropolitan Opera, he managed a portfolio of 100+ institutional funders, generating over $5 million in annual support and helping to secure more than $3 million in new sponsorships.

Specter also brings five years of experience working in financial services at the investment house Lord Abbett, where his responsibilities included relationship support of a portfolio of institutional investors representing $2.6 billion in assets under management.

He will officially assume his role in early May 2025.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit FrankLloydWright.org.