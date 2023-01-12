Founder of Car Charity Event Hands Keys to Phoenix Children’s

Peter Volny, founder of the Concours in the Hills car show, announced he will turn over the event to Phoenix Children’s with help from volunteer leaders in its PCH50 auxiliary group. The popular event in Fountain Hills benefits the Phoenix Children’s Hope Fund, a critical source of funding for the hospital’s areas of greatest need. These funds finance innovative research, cutting-edge technology, recruitment of leading physicians and child-friendly programs that make the hospital environment more comfortable for young patients.

Volny spent his career building an advertising business promoting the automobile industry. Nine years ago, fueled by his passion for speed and exotic cars, he started Concours in the Hills to make a difference in children’s lives. A childhood cancer survivor himself, Volny has donated all proceeds from the event in his mission to help patients and families.

“Concours in the Hills surpassed every dream I could have had for it, and I know I am leaving it in good hands with Phoenix Children’s,” Volny said. “I want this event to remain a strictly charity event, as I intended from the beginning.”

Volny will continue to be involved with the event, a premier auto show that draws car enthusiasts from across the country. In 2022, Concours in the Hills featured 1,200 cars and more than 40,000 attendees. In its entirety, Concours in the Hills has raised $1.4 million for Phoenix Children’s.

“This is an amazing act of generosity and commitment to the mission of Phoenix Children’s,” said Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer for Phoenix Children’s. “We are honored and extremely grateful to Peter Volny and his generous community of supporters to have the opportunity to continue the incredible legacy of Concours in the Hills.”

Gila River Resorts & Casinos Concours in the Hills will be held on Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills. The free, family-friendly event is organized by sections for domestics, imports, race cars, limited-edition exotics, off-road and motorcycles. A helicopter display will include military attack helicopters.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit concoursinthehills.org and phoenixchildrens.org.