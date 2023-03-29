Former Rescue Dog Becomes Pet Therapy Volunteer

This is the story of not one, but two, nonprofits that came together to improve the lives of animals and children.

Pancake, a stray dog, was found in a canal and trapped by HARTT (Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team), a volunteer-based nonprofit that works to humanely capture lost pets and animals that are severely injured. After rehabilitation, he was adopted by a Valley resident named Erica.

Pancake then became a registered pet therapy dog and now volunteers with Gabriel’s Angels, helping children with their social and emotional development at Emerson Elementary, a Title I school in Phoenix.

Pet therapy visits to vulnerable children in places like Title I schools, homeless shelters, group homes and behavioral health facilities have a positive impact on children. Gabriel’s Angels has many pet therapy teams that are rescues — about 25 percent of the organization’s total teams. During their visits, Pancake and Erica are joined by one of Gabriel’s Angel’s “Helping Hand” volunteers that assist the pet therapy teams during visits.

Cheers for these organizations, Erica and Pancake — a great example of a local rescue that is now giving back!