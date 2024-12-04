Flinn Commits Nearly $4M to Arizona Arts Groups

Photo courtesy of Ballet Arizona

The Flinn Foundation is pledging almost $4 million to Arizona arts and culture organizations, a financial commitment designed to support the groups’ long-term sustainability.

The grants, which run through 2027, will directly support 18 of the state’s largest arts organizations as well as smaller groups operating in rural or underserved areas. The gifts come at a time when arts organizations have struggled to regain audience post-pandemic and as COVID-era federal assistance has expired.

The initiative will provide grants ranging from $100,000 to $300,000 over three years to these organizations in the Phoenix, Tucson and Flagstaff areas.

Arizona Opera, Phoenix/Tucson

Arizona Theatre Company, Tempe/Tucson

Ballet Arizona, Phoenix

Childsplay, Tempe/Phoenix

Phoenix Symphony

Tucson Symphony

Phoenix Zoo (Arizona Center for Nature Conservation)

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Tucson

Arizona Science Center, Phoenix

Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix

Heard Museum, Phoenix

Mesa Arts Center

Museum of Northern Arizona, Flagstaff

Phoenix Art Museum

Scottsdale Arts

Phoenix Theatre

Tucson Museum of Art

Also included in the $3.8 million package is a $150,000 grant to the Arizona Commission on the Arts to support its Creative Communities program, which provides annual grants to small groups throughout the state. Past Flinn funding has supported organizations in Ajo, Bisbee, Douglas, Globe, Many Farms, Nogales, Patagonia, Show Low and Tsaile.

“The arts play a critical role in our communities, providing not only education and entertainment but a way to bring diverse groups together while providing a positive economic benefit,” said Tammy McLeod, Ph.D., Flinn Foundation president and CEO. “The Foundation strives to improve the quality of life in Arizona for future generations and supporting our arts and culture organizations in cities and small towns is an essential part of our mission.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit flinn.org.