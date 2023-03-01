Fairytale Brownies and KABOOM! Unveil New Community Playground

In honor of its 30th anniversary, Fairytale Brownies and KABOOM! debuted a kid-designed playground at Loma Linda School in Phoenix. The months-long collaboration culminated on Feb. 23 with more than 150 volunteers installing the new playspace, which will offer more than 500 students in the Creighton School District a high-quality, safe place to play close to where they live and learn. Previously, children had to walk two miles and cross major intersections to access the nearest park.

The new playground was a joint effort by community members, including kids, who presented creative ideas for their dream playground during a design day in December. The playground is inspired by those drawings and will provide kids and their families with a place to get active, build social bonds and gather as a community.

“With limited access to parks in our community, having this playground available will be a huge asset for our families and community,” said Barbara Damiani of the Loma Linda Neighborhood Association. “Loma Linda School already has a community garden, orchard and now a safe place for kids to play. We are very excited to see this student-designed playground come to life!”

Play is essential to the physical, social and emotional health of every child. However, historic disinvestment and exclusion caused by systemic racism have denied generations of children equitable access to parks and playgrounds, disproportionately affecting communities of color. The new playground at Loma Linda School, designed with the neighborhood’s unique needs and aspirations in mind, brings Central Phoenix one step closer to ending playspace inequity and ensuring that every kid has the opportunity to experience the joys of childhood.

Fairytale Brownies provided support for the new playground through its partnership with KABOOM!, furthering its commitment to ending playspace inequity. Since 2001, the company has raised more than $600,000, worked countless volunteer hours and donated thousands of pounds of brownies.

“Safe, fun and engaging playspaces are very important to me and my BFF since kindergarten and business partner since 1992, because that is where we met — a Phoenix playground at our school,” said Eileen Spitalny, co-founder of Fairytale Brownies.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit kaboom.org or brownies.com.