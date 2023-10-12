ElevateED Expands to Peoria Unified School District

ElevateEdAZ, an initiative through the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation, recently announced its expansion into the Peoria Unified School District. This marks the 20th school participating in the program, and it will provide access to work-based learning programs, job shadowing, internships and more for over 12,000 students and teachers.

“Peoria Unified is proud to partner with ElevateEdAZ to enhance our work that increases opportunities for students to move into high-demand, high-wage career pathways. Our educators have been providing Peoria Unified students with extensive work-based learning opportunities with local partners, but ElevateEdAZ will accelerate these connections to build upon our network,” said acting superintendent of Peoria Unified School District, Kevin Molino. “Additionally, externships for our educators will allow them to stay current on industry trends and expand their skill set, all for the benefit of our students.”

ElevateEdAZ works with schools to increase the participation of students completing in-demand and lucrative career pathways. The initiative offers students work-based learning experiences, enabling them to receive certifications and postsecondary credit through dual enrollment. By expanding to Peoria Unified, ElevateEdAZ will provide more students with access to opportunities that will prepare them for college and career.

“We are pleased to partner with Peoria Unified to expand the reach of ElevateEdAZ,” said Jennifer Mellor, chief innovation officer of the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation. “Providing students exposure to different career pathways and opportunities to gain real-world experience is essential for students striving to secure high-wage, high-demand careers.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit elevateedaz.com