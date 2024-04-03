Dr. Marwan Sabbagh Receives Moreno Family Chair for Alzheimer’s Research

Barrow Neurological Foundation announced that Carole and Arte Moreno have established the Moreno Family Chair for Alzheimer’s Research in the Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders Program at Barrow Neurological Institute. Carole is a longtime member of the Women’s Board of Barrow Neurological Foundation, and the gift was made through the Barrow Grand Ball, the annual gala of the Women’s Board.

Marwan Sabbagh, MD, FAAN, is a top neurologist in the Barrow Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders program, director of the Applied Alzheimer’s Research Laboratory, vice chair of research in the Department of Neurology and the newly appointed Moreno Family Chair for Alzheimer’s Research. Sabbagh is the author of six books and more than 400 research publications and is also a principal investigator on more than 100 clinical trials.

Currently, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, with that number expected to rise to 12.7 million by 2050. As the most feared disease in the United States, Alzheimer’s takes more lives than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. While medications can temporarily help with symptoms, Alzheimer’s still cannot be effectively treated or cured.

“Research has the power to transform the Alzheimer’s disease journey as we know it,” Sabbagh said. “As the Moreno Family Chair for Alzheimer’s Research, I have the resources to move full force forward in conducting research focused on changing the course of Alzheimer’s from a fatal disease to one that can be identified early, treated and even prevented.”

Sabbagh’s research is focused on reaching three key milestones. First, he aims to transform Alzheimer’s from a terminal disease to a chronic one, as has been done in the past for diseases such as diabetes. Then, he aims to identify those most at risk for developing Alzheimer’s. Sabbagh has already begun groundbreaking research utilizing blood, saliva and cerebral spinal fluid to identify the likelihood of someone developing Alzheimer’s and to predict the course of disease progression. Finally, with the tools to predict one’s likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s, he will work to create treatments to prevent those at risk from developing the disease.

The Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders Program at Barrow Neurological Institute provides world-class, comprehensive care to patients and vital support services to their loved ones. Simultaneously, Barrow memory disorders specialists conduct innovative research to find better ways to diagnose Alzheimer’s, understand exactly how the disease works, design new clinical trials and develop new treatments and therapies.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit barrowfoundation.org.