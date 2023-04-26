Diana Gregory Outreach Services Receives $110K Grant

Diana Gregory Outreach Services was recently granted $110,000 in a new initiative by The Walmart Foundation and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). The program is designed to expand access to healthy, affordable food in under-resourced communities with a focus on the American Southwest.

The initiative, known as the Equitable Food Access grant program, is a $1.5 million effort to fund eight community-based nonprofits led by people of color. Each of the organizations’ mission is to provide their communities with access to healthy food.

“The Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity is committed to addressing disparities in health outcomes, and we know that access to nutritional foods is closely connected to health,” said Naomi Gunnell, a director for the Center for Racial Equity. “This grant to LISC will help provide communities with more food and nutrition security.”

The program is part of a larger effort by the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity to bridge the gap of accessibility to healthy food and economic development in Black communities.

Since 2009, Diana Gregory Outreach Services has aimed to end food insecurity and malnutrition for seniors and veterans in the Valley by focusing on providing fresh produce to those they serve. By visiting seniors via their mobile market, US-grown fresh fruits and vegetables are brought to where they live. In addition, the organization provides nutrition education and fitness classes.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit dianagregory.com, walmart.org and lisc.org.